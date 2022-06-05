Porter County Salvation Army updates its programs

VALPARAISO — The Salvation Army of Porter County has just wrapped up the third session of its youth archery program.

Kids ages 7-17 learned the rules of archery such as whistle commands, timing of when and how to shoot, and proper field discipline for safety.

These skills were taught by Porter County Salvation Army Lts. Chris and Abby Nicolai, who are National Archer in the Schools Program (NASP) certified.

Bass Pro Shops of Portage awarded The Salvation Army a grant that helped buy bows and arrows, targets and accessories.

Everyone who participated in the archery program earned trophies and certificates and celebrated at a pizza party after the presentation.

In addition to archery for the south programs, The Salvation Army has free music lessons, vacation bible school and summer camp at Pine Island.

Music lessons teach piano, guitar and music theory with one-on-one tutoring. The music offerings begin again Sept. 6 and the archery, Sept. 8.

Vacation bible school and overnight summer camp at Pine Island are offered for the summer. These programs are free to kids ages 7-17 due to the generosity of donors.

Keep an eye on the Facebook page and website for updates: Facebook.com/SAPorterCounty, www.saportercounty.org. To sign up or for more information please call the office at 219-762-9191.

The Salvation Army of Porter County offers social services such as food pantry, daily bread, emergency services, rent and utility assistance, Ukraine aid and much more.

For help call 219-762-9191 for the office at 799 Capitol Road.

Church services are at 10 a.m. Sundays with coffee and fellowship and the worship service at 11 a.m.

