Porter County saves on insurance again

VALPARAISO — Porter County employees are getting improved life, vision and dental insurance benefits in 2022, and the cost savings is more than $27,000.
GIS, the county’s insurance consultant, advised the county to switch to Metlife for all three forms of insurance. The county’s savings include $3,595.09 for life insurance, $14,572 for dental and $8,925.12 for vision.
The benefit for eyeglasses, contacts and lenses was doubled, County Attorney Scott McClure said. Orthodontics was added for dental care.
County employees get a standard $20,000 life insurance policy as a job benefit. At their own cost, employees can increase their coverage.
“As far as coverage, I believe it’s a cost savings across the board” for the county, McClure said.
The county has been working in recent years to control the cost of all forms of insurance.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners agreed to a job classification and compensation study at a cost not to exceed $98,720. The study was requested by the County Council, which reviews the budget, including compensation for all county employees.
“I think this is a really good idea,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
The commissioners also approved three zoning changes on first reading, with final approval expected at the next meeting. No one spoke at public hearings for any of the requests.
Union Township School Corp. would see property at Wheeler High School be rezoned for institutional use, from rural residential. The school district plans to build a transportation center to house buses and, in the future, additional ball fields.
St. Andrews Development would see land near Northwest Health’s hospital rezoned for multi-family residential, from office and technology. Additional townhomes are planned there.
Cosmo’s Midnight Stables in Pine Township would see its property be rezoned for general agricultural use, from rural residential. A horse barn and training facility would be there.
Anne Gavagan, of Chesterton, thanked the commissioners for their response to her complaint in May about a farm stand’s noise and semis using her subdivision’s streets.
A neighbor still hears forklifts beeping when backing up, and the nearby school’s parking lot is where semis turn around now.
“Here we are, six months later, and we were kind of hoping there would be something going on,” Gavagan said.
McClure said the case is heading to the Board of Zoning Appeals. “I believe we have been putting the pressure on,” he said.
The BZA will determine whether the farm stand can continue to operate and, if so, under what conditions.