Porter County saves on insurance again

VALPARAISO — Porter County employees are getting improved life, vision and dental insurance benefits in 2022, and the cost savings is more than $27,000.

GIS, the county’s insurance consultant, advised the county to switch to Metlife for all three forms of insurance. The county’s savings include $3,595.09 for life insurance, $14,572 for dental and $8,925.12 for vision.

The benefit for eyeglasses, contacts and lenses was doubled, County Attorney Scott McClure said. Orthodontics was added for dental care.

County employees get a standard $20,000 life insurance policy as a job benefit. At their own cost, employees can increase their coverage.

“As far as coverage, I believe it’s a cost savings across the board” for the county, McClure said.

The county has been working in recent years to control the cost of all forms of insurance.

In other business, the Board of Commissioners agreed to a job classification and compensation study at a cost not to exceed $98,720. The study was requested by the County Council, which reviews the budget, including compensation for all county employees.

“I think this is a really good idea,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.