Porter County sees largest single-day increase in COVID cases to date; 6 more deaths reported

Lake County reported an additional 42 cases, bringing its total to 3,128.

The Gary Health Department on Friday reported an additional eight positive cases in a 24-hour reporting period, bringing the city's total to 612. Gary also has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths.

The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported an additional seven positive cases and three deaths, bringing totals to 264 and 10, respectively.

The Lake County Health Department reported Friday the following number of positive cases: Hammond, 540, up seven from a day before; Crown Point, 330, up four; Merrillville, 273, up four; Dyer, 212, up three; Hobart, 201, up three; Schererville, 136, up one; Munster, 121, up one; Highland, 84, up two; Griffith, 74, no change; Whiting, 64, up seven; "unknown," 57, no change; St. John, 53, up one; Cedar Lake, 48, no change; Lowell, 45, up two; Lake Station, 42, up two; Schneider, three, no change; New Chicago, one, no change.

Total deaths included: Crown Point, 30, up two from a day earlier; Dyer, 17, up one; Hammond, 16, no change; Munster, 12, no change; Hobart, 11, no change; Merrillville, 10, no change; Schererville and Lowell, four each, no change; Cedar Lake, Highland, Griffith, Lake Station and Whiting, two each, no change; St. John, one, no change.