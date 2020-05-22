Porter County sees largest single-day increase in COVID cases to date; 6 more deaths reported

An additional five COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Northwest Indiana, including four in Lake County and one in Porter County.
In addition, Lake and Porter counties reported 42 and 30 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, respectively, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department. The increase in Porter County was the largest increase in a 24-hour reporting period to date.
The additional deaths bring totals to 166 in Lake County, 21 in Porter County, 20 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, data showed.
An additional 27 deaths were reporting statewide Friday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have died after being diagnosed with the virus to 1,791.
An additional 150 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
The additional deaths reported Friday occurred between May 6 and 21, state officials said.
An additional 493 positive cases were reported Friday, bringing the total statewide to 30,409.
Lake County reported an additional 42 cases, bringing its total to 3,128.
The Gary Health Department on Friday reported an additional eight positive cases in a 24-hour reporting period, bringing the city's total to 612. Gary also has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported an additional seven positive cases and three deaths, bringing totals to 264 and 10, respectively.
The Lake County Health Department reported Friday the following number of positive cases: Hammond, 540, up seven from a day before; Crown Point, 330, up four; Merrillville, 273, up four; Dyer, 212, up three; Hobart, 201, up three; Schererville, 136, up one; Munster, 121, up one; Highland, 84, up two; Griffith, 74, no change; Whiting, 64, up seven; "unknown," 57, no change; St. John, 53, up one; Cedar Lake, 48, no change; Lowell, 45, up two; Lake Station, 42, up two; Schneider, three, no change; New Chicago, one, no change.
Total deaths included: Crown Point, 30, up two from a day earlier; Dyer, 17, up one; Hammond, 16, no change; Munster, 12, no change; Hobart, 11, no change; Merrillville, 10, no change; Schererville and Lowell, four each, no change; Cedar Lake, Highland, Griffith, Lake Station and Whiting, two each, no change; St. John, one, no change.
Porter County reported 30 additional cases, bringing the total to 467.
Positive cases included Portage Township, 185; Center, 124, up 27 from a day before; Washington Township, 47; Westchester Township, 33; Liberty Township, 21; Union Township, 19; Boone Township, 14; Porter Township, seven; Morgan and Pleasant Township, six each; Pine Township, three; Jackson Township, two. Most of the cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Total deaths included Portage Township, 10; Center Township, six; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one.
LaPorte County reported an additional three positive cases, bringing the total to 376.
The deaths of six inmates at Westville Correctional Facility were included in the county's total of 20 deaths. The prison also accounted for 177 positive cases among inmates and 101 positive cases among staff, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Newton County reported no new cases, with a total of 72.
Jasper County reported an additional two cases, for a total of 50.
Additional cases reported Friday occurred between May 4 and 21, state officials said.
A total of 208,561 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide.
Totals included 19,100 in Lake County, 3,684 in Porter County, 3,060 in LaPorte County, 869 in Jasper county and 293 in Newton County.
The number of tests per 10,000 people in each county was about 393 in Lake, 278 in LaPorte, 259 in Jasper, 216 in Porter and 209 in Newton.
Newly reported tests occurred between March 16 and May 21, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Testing also is available for those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness.
ISDH began hosting drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave. in Hammond, and Kankakee Valley Middle School, 5257 Ind. 10 in Wheatfield. The clinics will continue through Saturday.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
