VALPARAISO — Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon is planning to hire a social worker.

The PRO — Police Resource and Outreach coordinator — would be funded by proceeds from the opioid lawsuit settlement.

At $100,000 a year for salary, benefits, training and other expenses, there’s enough money coming from the lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers and distributors to fund the position for 16 years, Board of Commissioners Vice President Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said.

The employee will be someone with a master’s degree who “comes in and provides services outside the realm of where the police get involved,” Balon said, particularly for substance dependency, mental health and homelessness.

“This person will go through our daily reports. They would identify children who might have been exposed to a critical incident within their home or some other exposure,” he said. “They would connect with the schools to make sure that child doesn’t get lost in the cracks.”

The PRO would also watch for elderly in the community who might need further assistance: “They would connect those dots from all types of different realms that you know where the police can respond.”

That would reduce the number of police calls and free up officers’ time to deal with other issues as well as help people connect with the social services they need.

Balon said officers would benefit from this professional’s assistance, too. Officers would be trained in how to identify various scenarios where people are in crisis.

A wellness component would help officers deal with trauma.

“They say the average person deals with five or six traumatic experiences in a lifetime,” Balon said. “But public safety personnel deal with that in one month.

“In order for our officers and our and our first responders to be able to help people that are in crisis, we need to make sure that they receive everything that they need and the tools that they need."

Balon, who became sheriff this year, pioneered the staff position when he was Valparaiso's police chief. His officers there appreciated the move, he said, citing one officer's response on a survey: “I didn’t really think it would make a difference, but it does."

County Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-3rd, also serves as Valparaiso’s city administrator. “It works well, and we have to see how it best fits for the county,” he said.

For Councilman Red Stone, R-1st, “this is something that’s going to really affect people and officers.”

At Valparaiso, a HealthLinc grant helped pay for the position beginning in late 2021. Griffith police have a social worker on the payroll now, and Michigan City Police Chief Steve Forker said he wants to hire one.

Last week, Balon received approval from the Board of Commissioners for a $599,900 contract for body cameras. The five-year renewal is a substantial savings to the county over a shorter-term contract, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

The commissioners also approved a four-year contract for canteen services at the Porter County Jail. The previous contract expired Dec. 31, but the vendor extended it monthly to allow the new sheriff time to decide which direction to go on it.