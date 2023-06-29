VALPARAISO — Porter County has spent all but $10,000 of the $160,000 opioid settlement money it’s getting.

The lion’s share is going to support the social worker at the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Jeff Balon hired Samantha Burgett, whom he had hired when he was Valparaiso’s police chief. Her title now is PRO — Police Resource and Outreach — coordinator.

Moraine House received a $10,000 grant for a new roof. The halfway house in downtown Valparaiso, founded in 1976, serves individuals recovering from alcohol and substance abuse addition.

Chesterton-based Three20 Recovery Center will its $10,000 grant for training and materials provided to employees.

Portage Recovery Association plans to use its $10,000 grant to cover a one-year lease to operate So-Bar, a safe and sober space for those in recovery, seeking recovery, and for family and friends of those in recovery to socialize.

This keeps the individuals in recovery from the temptation of hanging out with friends from their old life. The facility at 5965 McCasland Road is next door to where the Portage Recovery Association holds meetings and other functions.

The Porter County Juvenile Detention Center is getting a total of $20,000. Part of the money will go to Strategies for Youth programs to update the Juvenile Justice Jeopardy already in use for high school-aged students. The update would create modules for elementary and middle school students.

Strategies for Youth collects data from these programs to determine if participating youth learned more about the law and consequences of breaking the law.

The rest of the JDC money will pay mileage for these programs at schools, Boys & Girls Clubs and other community partners who request them.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, noted the existing grants cover programs in Valparaiso and northern Porter County. She hopes a qualifying program in southern Porter County will apply for the remaining $10,000.

If the money isn’t granted this year, it will be held over for next year, Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, said.

The money comes from Porter County’s share of the $26 billion national settlement with Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson over the opioid epidemic.

In 20212, the peak year for opioid prescriptions in Indiana, there were 112 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents, according to the county commissioners’ agreements with the agencies receiving grants.