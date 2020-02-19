Porter County takes elections to the streets with new votemobile

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s new votemobile won the popular vote at the Porter County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, voted against it. Commissioners Jeff Good, R-Center, and Laura Blaney, D-South, voted for it.

The new vehicle will cost less than expected — $58,900 — instead of $70,000, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the Porter County Election Board a short time later.

Once it’s delivered, the new vehicle will have graphics added to clearly show voters what it’s used for. The new logo can be found at the Porter County Elections & Registration page on Facebook, Bailey said.

The multipurpose vehicle will be used for transporting ballots and election machines to and from polling places, but it also will be pressed into duty as a mobile polling place for early voting.

The Election Board is expected to set dates, locations and time for the mobile polling place at its March 19 meeting.

Approval of the votemobile went through some twists and turns on the final lap. The Election Board and County Council approved the purchase earlier this year, which left the commissioners to give their blessing to the contract.