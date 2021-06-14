Porter County to digitize old records

VALPARAISO — Porter County Recorder Chuck Harris has gotten the OK to convert deteriorating old records to digital form.

"We have a room full of books, old books going back to 1836," along with microfilm and other materials that are deteriorating, he told the Board of Commissioners.

Once scanned, the materials would be accessible online as well as in the recorder's office.

The idea first surfaced in 2013, Harris said.

"We've been saving up all these years to do this project," he said.

The $670,000 for the project is coming from the recorder's perpetuation fund. Fees are collected at the recorder's office for services, and that money goes toward helping preserve the records collected.

In December 1934, when the courthouse burned, employees and volunteers rescued records from the fire.

With the records digitized, there would be copies available even if the originals were destroyed.

Greg Sullivan of Fidlar Technologies said it would take six to nine months to do the work.

"In these COVID days, everybody's doing this," he said.