 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County to digitize old records
urgent

Porter County to digitize old records

Porter County Administration Building (copy)

Exterior illumination has been added as part of the renovations at the Porter County Administration Building.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter County Recorder Chuck Harris has gotten the OK to convert deteriorating old records to digital form.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"We have a room full of books, old books going back to 1836," along with microfilm and other materials that are deteriorating, he told the Board of Commissioners.

Once scanned, the materials would be accessible online as well as in the recorder's office.

The idea first surfaced in 2013, Harris said.

"We've been saving up all these years to do this project," he said.

The $670,000 for the project is coming from the recorder's perpetuation fund. Fees are collected at the recorder's office for services, and that money goes toward helping preserve the records collected.

In December 1934, when the courthouse burned, employees and volunteers rescued records from the fire. 

With the records digitized, there would be copies available even if the originals were destroyed.

Greg Sullivan of Fidlar Technologies said it would take six to nine months to do the work.

"In these COVID days, everybody's doing this," he said. 

The Porter County Council has talked in recent years at approving funding for the work, although the council members agree that digitizing is important. 

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The debate about COVID-19 vaccine passports

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts