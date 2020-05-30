Porter County to have contactless voting after Family Express furnished tissue

He agreed to provide 600 dispensers of the transparent tissue that can be placed over a touch screen at a deep discount.

"My understanding is that every voting station will have them," he said. "What could be better than safeguarding democracy and ensuring everyone can vote safely?"

All 68 polling sites in Porter County will have the tissue on Election Day so voters don't have to come into direct contact with doors, with electronic styluses or pens while signing in, or while casting their vote on the touchscreen voting machines.

"Gus Olympidis is very forward-thinking and was beyond helpful in helping make this happen," Bailey said. "He came by to make sure it was running smoothly. It's completely contactless voting where from when you open your door to when you make your final ballet selections you don't need to physically touch anything. You have the physical barrier of the tissue you can then throw away."

The clerk's office plans to offer the tissues at all future elections as a safeguard against the flu and other infectious diseases.

"Nobody planned for pandemic, so we've had to evolve quickly," Bailey said. "This is something that nationwide they might start looking at."