Porter County to have contactless voting after Family Express furnished tissue
Family Express provided disposable tissues so Porter County can have a completely contactless election Tuesday were no one has to directly touch any potentially contaminated surface.

 Joseph S. Pete

While many have already cast mail-in ballots during the global coronavirus pandemic, Porter County wants to ensure every voter feels safe going to the polls Tuesday.

The county has set up a contactless voting system where every voter can avoid touching any potentially contaminated surface after procuring transparent disposable tissues from the Valparaiso-based Family Express convenience store chain.

"We were trying to make sure voters felt safe casting their ballots," Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said. "Not everyone votes absentee and we wanted to ensure voters would still be able to cast their ballot without fear of coronavirus, bacteria or germs."

The clerk's office at first experimented with Q-tips but they didn't work on the touchscreens. Gloves also weren't always effective at selecting candidates depending on thickness or coating.

"We were brainstorming different ideas and it was bought up that Family Express had tissues at all of their locations," she said. "We tried them on the machines and they worked perfectly. The thin barrier allows the pressure to be placed on the touchscreens."

So the clerk's office called Family Express Founder and CEO Gus Olympidis, who placed the tissues in all his stores so customers wouldn't have to directly touch gas pumps, door handles, credit card machines or coffee stations.

He agreed to provide 600 dispensers of the transparent tissue that can be placed over a touch screen at a deep discount.

"My understanding is that every voting station will have them," he said. "What could be better than safeguarding democracy and ensuring everyone can vote safely?"

All 68 polling sites in Porter County will have the tissue on Election Day so voters don't have to come into direct contact with doors, with electronic styluses or pens while signing in, or while casting their vote on the touchscreen voting machines.

"Gus Olympidis is very forward-thinking and was beyond helpful in helping make this happen," Bailey said. "He came by to make sure it was running smoothly. It's completely contactless voting where from when you open your door to when you make your final ballet selections you don't need to physically touch anything. You have the physical barrier of the tissue you can then throw away."

The clerk's office plans to offer the tissues at all future elections as a safeguard against the flu and other infectious diseases.

"Nobody planned for pandemic, so we've had to evolve quickly," Bailey said. "This is something that nationwide they might start looking at."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

