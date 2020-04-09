Porter County United Way, Community Foundation donate to Food Bank

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Community Foundation and the United Way of Porter County will donate $10,000 from their joint emergency response fund to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana (MOWNWI) to deliver nutrition and support to Porter County seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana’s nutrition program is critical to Porter County, now more than ever,” said Bill Higbie, President and CEO of Porter County Community Foundation. “This donation will help MOWNWI serve Porter County residents throughout the crisis and beyond.”

Kim Olesker, President and CEO of United Way of Porter County, said Meals on Wheels "truly changes lives in Porter County. We appreciate their partnership in bringing nutrition to those who need it, and for stepping up to serve seniors who used to get meals at local senior centers that are now closed."

Sandra Noe, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, said that agency's clients are facing unique challenges - how to get meals they need and still stay safe inside.

"We are grateful to Porter County Community Foundation and United Way of Porter County for funding our programs when our clients are most in need of nutrition and comfort.”