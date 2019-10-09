Porter County United Way leaders take fundraising helm

VALPARAISO —Nine local business leaders will guide United Way of Porter County fundraising efforts as its 2019-2020 Campaign Cabinet.
The Campaign Cabinet is made up of the following business representatives:
- Campaign Chair Todd Leeth, Hoeppner Wagner & Evans LLP
- Scott Casbon, First Merchants Bank
- Dave Collins, Century 21 Executive Reality
- Dr. Larry McAfee, Retired, McAfee Animal Hospital
- Doug Mogck, Northwestern Mutual Financial Network
- Tony Peuquet, Chester, Inc.
- Rex Richards, Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce
- Matt Welter, Wayne Enterprises
- Randy Zromkoski, Blachley, Tabor, Bozik & Hartman, LLC
“There is no better way to financially support our community than with the United Way,” said Todd Leeth, attorney and partner with Hoeppner, Wagner & Evans LLP and United Way 2019-2020 Campaign Cabinet Chair. “The vast network they support helps to support our whole community. I believe in what United Way is doing and they find the best opportunities for my giving to make a difference."
United Way’s fall fundraising campaign provides companies and their employees an easy to meet their social responsibilities goals and give back to their community through a paycheck deduction process.
“We could not do what we do without great community leaders and partners,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “The support they give to the process provides a strong foundation to support stabilizing programs for families that need them most.”
Annually, United Way of Porter County provides more than $2.3 million in resources to support more than 50 safety net services in Northwest Indiana. Approximately 40% of Porter County residents are supported by these programs. They ensure those in crisis receive the support they need to get back on their feet.
Thanks to a generous donor, all new gifts before the end of the year will be matched dollar-for-dollar. To donate and learn how to get involved, visit unitedwaypc.org.