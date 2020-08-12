Porter County website traffic booms in pandemic

VALPARAISO — COVID-19 has played havoc with normal life during the pandemic, but the virus has been a boon to traffic on Porter County’s website.
Curt Ellis, web guru for the Board of Commissioners, presented website analytics to the board on Tuesday.
Between March 5, when Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order took effect, and Aug. 4, web traffic skyrocketed.
The county’s website redesign to become mobile-friendly launched just in time.
Compared to the same period in 2029, mobile visits were up 628%, to 680,530, Ellis said. Desktop visits were up 88%, to 214,904. Total visits were up 331%, to 895,434.
Mobile devices account for 76% of visits to the website.
Multiple pages can be viewed during each visit. Total pageviews during the period came to 1,724,294.
COVID-19 content was the strong driver for the new traffic. The COVID-19 dashboard, with daily data for the county, drew 895,116 pageviews following its debut on April 6.
“The public is watching very closely,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
Charts and graphs added to the dashboard have drawn 50,000 pageviews, Ellis said.
“These have been proven very helpful to people, because not only are we showing daily information, we’re also showing trends,” Ellis said.
Other pages related to the virus, including health tips, drew another 155,077 pageviews.
Pages not related to COVID-19 were up 95%, to 674,101.
When county buildings were closed to the public, visitors went online.
“I think a good number of our increase is because of our shutdown,” Ellis said.
Web pages were created or highlighted to tell people how to access government services online, including how to how to pay taxes online, how to request absentee ballots and how to be a poll worker.
Prior to the website redesign, “no one could find much of anything on our website,” Ellis said.
Among the features of the website is the ability to send text alerts to the public. That has proven so popular that the county hits its limit for the number of people signed up to receive alerts.
The commissioners increased that limit by 500 on Tuesday, agreeing to pay Civic Plus an additional $945 annually, prorated to $282.85 for the rest of the year.
