Porter County website traffic booms in pandemic

“These have been proven very helpful to people, because not only are we showing daily information, we’re also showing trends,” Ellis said.

Other pages related to the virus, including health tips, drew another 155,077 pageviews.

Pages not related to COVID-19 were up 95%, to 674,101.

When county buildings were closed to the public, visitors went online.

“I think a good number of our increase is because of our shutdown,” Ellis said.

Web pages were created or highlighted to tell people how to access government services online, including how to how to pay taxes online, how to request absentee ballots and how to be a poll worker.

Prior to the website redesign, “no one could find much of anything on our website,” Ellis said.

Among the features of the website is the ability to send text alerts to the public. That has proven so popular that the county hits its limit for the number of people signed up to receive alerts.

The commissioners increased that limit by 500 on Tuesday, agreeing to pay Civic Plus an additional $945 annually, prorated to $282.85 for the rest of the year.

