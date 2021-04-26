Porter County weighs investments

VALPARAISO — Porter County officials are rethinking how they handle the investments locked up in a nonprofit foundation.
The Porter County Government Nonprofit Foundation ended the fourth quarter with a net value of $188 million after a 13.6% return on investments in 2020. The stock market saw “really amazing returns,” Amanda Black of Capital Cities told the foundation’s board, which consists of members the Board of Commissioners and the County Council.
The foundation, at the board’s direction, has about 60% of its portfolio in fixed income assets, but that market is struggling, Black noted.
Porter County invested much of the proceeds from the sale of Porter hospital in the foundation after state law was changed to allow counties with large nest eggs to invest them more aggressively than the rest of the county funds.
Since the foundation was established in 2016, the foundation has seen a 47.8% gain, adding $52.6 million to the foundation’s portfolio, Black said.
Prior to 2016, the county’s return on investment was 1% or less, foundation Vice President Mike Jessen said. “It hasn’t always been comfortable or easy,” he said, but long-term results from the foundation have been profitable for the county.
Now county officials are looking at a new state law, House Enrolled Act 1407, that sets a formula for how much of the foundation’s assets may be spent each year. The law uses a rolling average, based on returns over five years, to set the amount that could be withdrawn from Porter County’s foundation.
Some of the money has been siphoned off for big-ticket items like 911 dispatching, medical care at the Porter County Jail and health insurance for county employees.
The method of doing this has been to set money aside in a separate account for years to provide for the money to be spent. That holding account has about $9 million in it, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
“How many other foundations do it this way?” foundation President Laura Blaney asked Black.
“Zero,” Black said.
The new state law would allow the set amount to be tapped each year from the foundation to meet the county’s spending plan, allowing it to continue to potentially earn higher returns than it would in the county’s basic checkbook accounts.
The idea was to protect the county from years when returns would be poor and the interest gained wouldn’t be enough to meet the county’s spending plans.
“From a county standpoint, the budgeting would be much more streamlined,” County Attorney Scott McClure said. He referred to the new law’s provisions as “the last piece to make us really walk and talk like a foundation.”
“You want your long-term spending plan to be less than your long-term expected returns,” Black said, to allow for factors like inflation. This will be included in the next quarterly analysis Capital Cities presents to foundation board members, she said.
“I think it really defines everybody’s appetite for risk,” McClure said.