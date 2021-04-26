Porter County weighs investments

Some of the money has been siphoned off for big-ticket items like 911 dispatching, medical care at the Porter County Jail and health insurance for county employees.

The method of doing this has been to set money aside in a separate account for years to provide for the money to be spent. That holding account has about $9 million in it, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.

“How many other foundations do it this way?” foundation President Laura Blaney asked Black.

“Zero,” Black said.

The new state law would allow the set amount to be tapped each year from the foundation to meet the county’s spending plan, allowing it to continue to potentially earn higher returns than it would in the county’s basic checkbook accounts.

The idea was to protect the county from years when returns would be poor and the interest gained wouldn’t be enough to meet the county’s spending plans.

“From a county standpoint, the budgeting would be much more streamlined,” County Attorney Scott McClure said. He referred to the new law’s provisions as “the last piece to make us really walk and talk like a foundation.”