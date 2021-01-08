Porter County woman shares journey battling Lyme disease

CHESTERTON — For nearly four years, Tyna Bianco-Jessen has been confined to her bedroom, bedridden, with a view limited to the light green walls covered in her children's artwork.
The 39-year-old mother of two has left her home only four times in the past two years — each time in an ambulance.
"I have not seen the outside of my house. I've barely seen the outside of my bedroom," Bianco-Jessen said.
In 2017, Bianco-Jessen tested positive for Lyme disease, but has been told by doctors it's likely she had it years before then. That year, there were 29,513 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in the United States, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Now, Bianco-Jessen wants to share her story in hopes of raising awareness of the disease that has turned her life into a nightmare.
"Without some of these stories I've heard of some of the people, I don't know how I would've gotten through some of the days I have because it's just brought me so much comfort and hope," she said. "Just to find someone else that has gone through this level of hell and made it through — that's another reason I'm coming forward, to let others know that they're not alone."
After her diagnosis, Bianco-Jessen was in and out of the hospital, searching for answers doctors didn't seem to have, she said, noting some doctors wouldn't treat her case.
"I just ran into so many brick walls like that and things just kept spiraling," she told The Times.
After trying to seek help at local and Illinois hospitals, she saw a "Lyme-literate" doctor who put her on antibiotics. For three weeks, the medicine worked, but then Bianco-Jessen developed mast cell activation syndrome.
"I started becoming allergic to the entire world, and that's when my life really changed," she said.
"I went to a Lyme-literate doctor after that, and we attempted to do some things, but just sitting up, just trying to even just sit up to get in a car was so difficult. My heart would start to go to almost 200 beats per minute, and my oxygen would drop, and my body couldn't self regulate the autonomic nervous system."
According to the CDC, heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat, and dizziness and shortness of breath are symptoms of Lyme disease.
'A horrific journey'
Though Bianco-Jessen was officially diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2017, she got sick in 2009. She lost 40 pounds and developed digestive issues.
Up until then, she had been a "pretty healthy person," her entire life.
"I do not recall a tick bite, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't one. I was working at a garden center at the time, at a landscape nursery, so who knows, and I was an avid hiker, outdoors person," she said.
Bianco-Jessen began getting strange infections and had low fevers, but doctors couldn't pinpoint "what was going on," she recalled, noting she had difficulty eating from 2009 to 2011.
"It was very difficult time. Then I saw some naturopaths, some of them helped, some of them made me worse," Bianco-Jessen said. "I kind of started to come out of it a little bit stronger. I never was fully like the way I was, but I was able to add more foods that I could eat, and I put on some weight."
Her naturopath suspected then Bianco-Jessen had Lyme disease, but her doctor at the time wouldn't order the test since there wasn't a tick bite and she didn't have symptoms.
The naturopath Bianco-Jessen was seeing in 2011 suggested she get tested in another town, which was $300 out of pocket.
"I was already spending so much money on other stuff that I didn't get it, but it turns out it didn't really matter because even if you're positive, there's really not a lot they do, it turns out," Bianco-Jessen said.
In 2013, Bianco-Jessen became pregnant with her daughter and she thought she was better. But three years later, she got sicker than she had ever been before.
Her blood sugar was dropping, she had "strange neurological sensations," severe anxiety, difficulty eating, digestive issues and vertigo.
In August 2016, Bianco-Jessen recalled she was being treated for viral overload and Lyme disease from a holistic perspective — she also had a western medicine doctor at the time — when her system crashed.
"I just couldn't refind that equilibrium. I started waking up not being able to walk and all kinds of other really, really scary things," she said.
'The great mimicker'
In 2017, matters only worsened, she said.
Bianco-Jessen began to have trouble walking to her bathroom — only a few steps from her bedroom. She hasn't been able to go to the bathroom on her own since February 2018 and has to use a wheelchair.
It was around then her husband left his job to care for Bianco-Jessen and their children. Bianco-Jessen hasn't been able to secure a home health care through her insurance.
She had trouble lifting her head. She had to be spoon fed by her husband. She hasn't been to the grocery store in three years. She hasn't been able to shower since February 2019, and friends and family wash her hair and give her a sponge bath from bed.
"It's just been a horrific journey with almost zero medical help or intervention," Bianco-Jessen said, noting she is grateful for the health care she has received over the years.
"I'm heartbroken and frustrated at the invisibility of people like me. Basically, someone like me goes in and you're just looked at as, 'We don't know. Good luck. We're going to send you back home because you're still breathing and your blood work is mostly OK. You're deficient in vitamins,'" she said. "It's just press repeat over and over and over."
Bianco-Jessen also developed postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a blood circulation disorder that causes an increased heart rate when someone goes from horizontal to standing, according to John Hopkins Medicine.
For the past 12 years, Renee' Kimberling, a naturopath at the Healing Arts Center in Valparaiso, has treated hundreds of cases of Lyme disease, including Bianco-Jessen's case.
"Lyme disease is a nationwide epidemic, and in fact, it's a worldwide epidemic," Kimberling said. "It is probably the most under-diagnosed condition in the U.S. right now, and many of the physicians in this area still don't recognize the signs and symptoms of the disease, and the severity and the long-term effects it can have."
Kimberling said Lyme disease is "the great mimicker" because it mimics 350 different disease conditions, noting it's an expensive disease to treat.
Though Kimberling hasn't seen Bianco-Jessen in years, she said Lyme disease is like a roller coaster.
"I always tell people, when I start working with them that they're going to start feeling better, and then they're going to have a bump in the road. And then they're going to start feeling better again, and they're going to have another bump in the road," Kimberling said. "But over time, with appropriate treatment, those bumps become fewer and fewer. And when they do come, they don't last as long."
'An inspiration'
Lydia Poe said she and Bianco-Jessen connected in 2016 when Poe was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
“When I initially got diagnosed in 2016, I was severely ill, and it's been kind of a bit of a roller coaster,” Poe said. “It was a very humbling and eye-opening experience because I was generally pretty unaware of how devastating and how widespread this is. It seems like almost so hidden.”
Connecting with Bianco-Jessen made Poe feel less alone, she said, “up until that point, it was like I was just this crazy person that nobody could like pin down what was wrong.”
"She's always been a very safe space, where I can be open, and I can be honest, and I can be 100% myself,” Poe said. "I actually relapsed very badly last year, and she was the only person that could get through to me. ... I have since improved a lot, and I honestly don't know where I would be without Tyna."
Poe said she and others who have Lyme disease, including Bianco-Jessen, want to be seen as people, noting it starts to feel like you’re a ghost in people’s lives, watching from the outside.
“I just wish more people realized just how devastating it is,” Poe said, tearing up. "People don't really see what goes behind the scenes of surviving. So much of it is just trying to survive day by day.
“I feel like there's such a stigma around Lyme that a lot of people think it's for attention, or we're lazy or whatever the misconception is. It's not true. We're fighters. We're survivors. And we don't give up.”
Barbie Pilla, a friend who helps care for Bianco-Jessen, said Bianco-Jessen is always searching for a silver lining.
"She is an inspiration," Pilla said.
"I think personally, if it were me, it would be so mentally challenging, and emotionally challenging, and draining, to just have to stay still. She is constantly looking for ways to be positive and meditating and reading and listening to different podcasts and keeping her attitude up. Even when she's having a bad day or she's having a bad episode, she's still focusing on the positive things."
Pilla came to know Bianco-Jessen through their children. When Bianco-Jessen got sick, she posted a callout on Facebook, asking if someone was available to cook for her once a week. Pilla answered the call, and visits Bianco-Jessen weekly.
"I didn't realize that she was going through as much as she was. Her attitude is so incredibly positive, and she's just so happy, and she's just so kind that you really truly don't know how much she's really going through," Pilla said.
Though she tries to find the positive, Bianco-Jessen said being bedridden "really wears down the human spirit."
Bianco-Jessen said she manages to keep her light aglow through her children and holding on to every ember of light she has left.
"I would really like to survive this," she said.