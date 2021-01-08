Porter County woman shares journey battling Lyme disease

"I do not recall a tick bite, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't one. I was working at a garden center at the time, at a landscape nursery, so who knows, and I was an avid hiker, outdoors person," she said.

Bianco-Jessen began getting strange infections and had low fevers, but doctors couldn't pinpoint "what was going on," she recalled, noting she had difficulty eating from 2009 to 2011.

"It was very difficult time. Then I saw some naturopaths, some of them helped, some of them made me worse," Bianco-Jessen said. "I kind of started to come out of it a little bit stronger. I never was fully like the way I was, but I was able to add more foods that I could eat, and I put on some weight."

Her naturopath suspected then Bianco-Jessen had Lyme disease, but her doctor at the time wouldn't order the test since there wasn't a tick bite and she didn't have symptoms.

The naturopath Bianco-Jessen was seeing in 2011 suggested she get tested in another town, which was $300 out of pocket.

"I was already spending so much money on other stuff that I didn't get it, but it turns out it didn't really matter because even if you're positive, there's really not a lot they do, it turns out," Bianco-Jessen said.