Porter County's bridge conditions improve

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s bridges are a lot healthier than they were just a few years ago.

The county has been aggressive in improving the condition of its bridges. In the last several years, the bridge tax rate has been doubled twice. It remains one of the lowest rates in the state. Before it was doubled the first time, it was the lowest rate among Indiana’s 92 counties.

Raising the bridge tax rate doesn’t increase the property tax bill; it simply sets aside a larger share of the taxes already being collected, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, stressed.

John SanGiorgio of United Consulting, which just finished inspecting the county’s bridges, said he was very impressed that Porter County gets 10% of the federal funds available to Hoosier counties for bridge work. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, is likewise impressed.

Half of Porter County’s bridges are more than 50 years old, compared to the state average of 31.3%. Yet the county’s bridges are in better condition, with 6.8% of its bridges showing posted load limits compared to the state average of 11.5%.

“We’ve made a very big dent in the last four years,” said Robert Thompson, the county’s director of planning and development.