 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County's bridge conditions improve
alert urgent

Porter County's bridge conditions improve

Porter County's bridge conditions improve

The Kankakee River bridge at Ramsey's Landing is under construction. It had been identified as one of Porter County's worst bridges. The county is aggressively improving its bridge inventory.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s bridges are a lot healthier than they were just a few years ago.

The county has been aggressive in improving the condition of its bridges. In the last several years, the bridge tax rate has been doubled twice. It remains one of the lowest rates in the state. Before it was doubled the first time, it was the lowest rate among Indiana’s 92 counties.

Raising the bridge tax rate doesn’t increase the property tax bill; it simply sets aside a larger share of the taxes already being collected, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, stressed.

John SanGiorgio of United Consulting, which just finished inspecting the county’s bridges, said he was very impressed that Porter County gets 10% of the federal funds available to Hoosier counties for bridge work. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, is likewise impressed.

Half of Porter County’s bridges are more than 50 years old, compared to the state average of 31.3%. Yet the county’s bridges are in better condition, with 6.8% of its bridges showing posted load limits compared to the state average of 11.5%.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

“We’ve made a very big dent in the last four years,” said Robert Thompson, the county’s director of planning and development.

SanGiorgio gave the county a list of the 15 worst bridges. The county has received $15.5 million in grants to rehabilitate or reconstruct 17 bridges through 2025. Eleven are on that list. Add the county’s matching funds for the bridge work, and that’s more than $20 million in bridge construction over the five-year period, Thompson said.

“We’ve also improved the sufficiency rating on some bridges just by ongoing maintenance work we’ve done,” he said. “We are really taking an active role in doing extensive, ongoing maintenance on these bridges.”

Senior Highway Engineer Matt Gavelek and project manager Chris D’Antonio have been instrumental in the county’s efforts to design bridge projects and develop the in-house bridge maintenance team, which is housed at the county’s new building in South Haven.

“There’s a lot of money in the inventory that’s out there,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. Just like a house, bridges require regular maintenance. “We have salt, we have snowplows going over these things, we have water,” he said. All that takes a toll on a bridge’s condition.

In 2018, the county spent $625,000 on preventative maintenance on 32 bridges. In 2019, $2.75 million of the $30 million capital improvement campaign went toward reconstructing three bridges. An additional $800,000 was spent rehabilitating two major bridges in 2019.

The Board of Commissioners voted recently to spend $821,000 to rehabilitate two bridges that are part of the Willowcreek-Crisman Road overpass in Portage.

“We’re spending a lot of money on these bridges now, but it’s extending the life of bridges,” Good said.

“We’ve come light years in terms of where we were,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

For your information

By the numbers

Inspections are required on all county-owned bridges with a span greater than 20 feet. The Federal Highway Administration pays 80% of the inspection cost. The county owns 132 bridges in both unincorporated areas and municipalities.

Unincorporated: 74%

Portage: 11%

Chesterton: 8%

Porter: 3%

Valparaiso: 3%

The Pines/Calumet Trail: 1%

Top 5 bridges to replace

Bridge 62: County Road 625W over Kankakee River

Bridge 168: County Road 250E over Little Calumet River

Bridge 73: County Road 50W over Cobb Ditch

Bridge 150: Mineral Springs Road over Little Calumet River

Bridge 68: Smoke Road over Jones Ditch

Top 5 bridges to rehabilitate

Bridge 1016: Midwest Steel Highway over U.S. 12 and railroad

Bridge 272: Crisman Road over CSX Railroad

Bridge 273: Crisman Road over Conrail Railroad

Bridge 1005: Mulberry Avenue over Willow Creek

Bridge 119: County Road 700E over branch of Kemper Ditch

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASCAR co-owner Pitbull mixing racing with tour

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts