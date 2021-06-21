Porter County's bridge conditions improve

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s bridges are a lot healthier than they were just a few years ago.
The county has been aggressive in improving the condition of its bridges. In the last several years, the bridge tax rate has been doubled twice. It remains one of the lowest rates in the state. Before it was doubled the first time, it was the lowest rate among Indiana’s 92 counties.
Raising the bridge tax rate doesn’t increase the property tax bill; it simply sets aside a larger share of the taxes already being collected, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, stressed.
John SanGiorgio of United Consulting, which just finished inspecting the county’s bridges, said he was very impressed that Porter County gets 10% of the federal funds available to Hoosier counties for bridge work. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, is likewise impressed.
Half of Porter County’s bridges are more than 50 years old, compared to the state average of 31.3%. Yet the county’s bridges are in better condition, with 6.8% of its bridges showing posted load limits compared to the state average of 11.5%.
“We’ve made a very big dent in the last four years,” said Robert Thompson, the county’s director of planning and development.
SanGiorgio gave the county a list of the 15 worst bridges. The county has received $15.5 million in grants to rehabilitate or reconstruct 17 bridges through 2025. Eleven are on that list. Add the county’s matching funds for the bridge work, and that’s more than $20 million in bridge construction over the five-year period, Thompson said.
“We’ve also improved the sufficiency rating on some bridges just by ongoing maintenance work we’ve done,” he said. “We are really taking an active role in doing extensive, ongoing maintenance on these bridges.”
Senior Highway Engineer Matt Gavelek and project manager Chris D’Antonio have been instrumental in the county’s efforts to design bridge projects and develop the in-house bridge maintenance team, which is housed at the county’s new building in South Haven.
“There’s a lot of money in the inventory that’s out there,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. Just like a house, bridges require regular maintenance. “We have salt, we have snowplows going over these things, we have water,” he said. All that takes a toll on a bridge’s condition.
In 2018, the county spent $625,000 on preventative maintenance on 32 bridges. In 2019, $2.75 million of the $30 million capital improvement campaign went toward reconstructing three bridges. An additional $800,000 was spent rehabilitating two major bridges in 2019.
The Board of Commissioners voted recently to spend $821,000 to rehabilitate two bridges that are part of the Willowcreek-Crisman Road overpass in Portage.
“We’re spending a lot of money on these bridges now, but it’s extending the life of bridges,” Good said.
“We’ve come light years in terms of where we were,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.