Porter County's COVID costs rise

“What’s your next live show?” asked Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at large. “Do you need me to return to the stage to turn it all around?”

Whitten has performed periodically in productions at the theater.

Memorial Opera House Director Scot MacDonald said he is on a weekly roundtable with other theater directors, and they’re waiting to see how the pandemic plays out so they can see when theaters might safely reopen.

In other business, the County Council heard from Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton that paving work in the county is about a month behind schedule. The county is saving money by doing chip-and-seal work in-house, with equipment purchased two years ago.

“We certainly weren’t going to pass a tax” to pay for the road resurfacing, Biggs said.

The chip-and-seal surfacing costs far less than the $123,000 per mile to repave a road and the $300,000 a mile for a full reconstruction, Sexton said.

“It’s a very cheap way for us to preserve the asphalt there,” he said. The Expo Center parking lot was resurfaced by county employees.

In all, about 80 miles of roads are being done this year, Sexton said.