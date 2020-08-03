Porter County's COVID costs rise

VALPARAISO — Costs associated with COVID-19 keep going up for Porter County government.
The Porter County Council approved a series of budget transfers to deal with pandemic-related expenses, including screening visitors to the North County Government Annex and cleaning more often and more thoroughly.
“We had not only the security but also the help we needed out front,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, told the council recently.
The council approved shifting $15,000 from contractual services, $15,000 from disposal and $54,000 from building maintenance supplies to pay for part-time employees’ wages.
Those expenses are among the county’s COVID-related spending being tracked by Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik for potential reimbursement through a federal pandemic relief program.
The Porter County Health Department is expected to hire additional part-time staff soon, with the county taking over responsibility for COVID testing Sept. 1 through a contract with the Indiana Department of Health.
The county is looking for two sites for the testing, in Valparaiso and Portage. They would be open 35 hours per week with some late evening and weekend hours.
The Memorial Opera House received grant funding to use for operations while the theater remains dark.
“What’s your next live show?” asked Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at large. “Do you need me to return to the stage to turn it all around?”
Whitten has performed periodically in productions at the theater.
Memorial Opera House Director Scot MacDonald said he is on a weekly roundtable with other theater directors, and they’re waiting to see how the pandemic plays out so they can see when theaters might safely reopen.
In other business, the County Council heard from Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton that paving work in the county is about a month behind schedule. The county is saving money by doing chip-and-seal work in-house, with equipment purchased two years ago.
“We certainly weren’t going to pass a tax” to pay for the road resurfacing, Biggs said.
The chip-and-seal surfacing costs far less than the $123,000 per mile to repave a road and the $300,000 a mile for a full reconstruction, Sexton said.
“It’s a very cheap way for us to preserve the asphalt there,” he said. The Expo Center parking lot was resurfaced by county employees.
In all, about 80 miles of roads are being done this year, Sexton said.
“It will be the most heavily traveled roads that get attention first,” Biggs said.
He acknowledged that residents aren’t as happy with the chip-and-seal roads as they are with asphalt roads. Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, said residents might not remember what gravel roads were like when the county had a number of them in rural areas.
