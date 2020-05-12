Porter County's parks open for business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s parks are open for business — but you’d better do your business, so to speak, before you visit. Restrooms, like other county buildings, aren’t open yet.

Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos is trying to determine when to unlock restrooms for visitors, among other details.

“That’s one of the most common questions we get right now, is callers asking if bathrooms are open,” Lenckos said.

The National Recreation and Parks Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both weigh in on this issue.

“You should try to maintain restroom facilities for the public, but you have to keep them clean,” Lenckos said.

He briefed the Park Board last week on proposed guidelines for restoring normal operations at the parks. With the board’s blessing, he plans to consult the Board of Commissioners, Emergency Management Agency and the health and facilities departments to make sure everything goes smoothly and according to what other county agencies are doing, he said.

“The crystal ball is considerably opaque still,” he said.

One thing he does know, however, is that parks remain a popular venue.