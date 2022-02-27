Porter Couty vote center plan offers more access

VALPARAISO — Porter County voters now will be able to use any polling place in the county on election day.

The Board of Elections, Board of Commissioners and County Council have all signed off on a plan to switch to vote centers.

There will be 44 vote centers, a reduction from the 61 polling places used in the 2018 election, Elections & Registration Office Director Sundae Schoon said. The reduction comes from eliminating redundant sites.

“The voting process is not changing. It’s just allowing more access to the polling locations,” Schoon said.

The state would have required the county to have just 13 sites, based on its population, but the election board wanted more locations, Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.

County Clerk Jessica Bailey said the county’s election crew will publicize the change in a variety of ways, including sending postcards to registered voters, putting the information in property tax bills and sending email blasts using the Memorial Opera House, library and parks email lists, among others.

“We’re going to reach out to many entities to put it in their newsletters,” she said.

Signs will be put up at former polling places, too, to direct voters to a nearby vote center.

Schoon said the switch to vote centers is all about ease of access for the voters. “We’re not looking at it as a cost-saving measure,” she said.

“If we save money, it’s a bonus,” Bailey told the council, which controls the county’s purse strings. She wants to make sure each voter center is well staffed to speed the voting process.

One of the advantages of vote centers is that all machines for casting votes will be programmed with all of the ballots for the county. If one vote center loses power, for example, the machines could be transferred to a different location without having to be reprogrammed. That’s a cost savings as well as making voting more convenient.

Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said he hopes being able to vote at any polling place in the county will boost voter turnout. “We need 50%, 60%, 70%” to give voters a stronger voice, he said.

The election board also expanded early voting locations.

Early voting begins April 5. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. Hours on April 23 and April 30, the last two Saturdays before the election, will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Early voting locations are the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Room 102A, in downtown Valparaiso; Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway; Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.; North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage; Union Township Fire Station 2, 267 N. 600 West; the Valparaiso Fire Department training building, 355 Evans Ave.; and USW Local 6787, 1100 N. Max Mochal Hwy., Chesterton.

In addition, the Votemobile will be at the Kouts Public Library from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in April, South Haven Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 and Jamestown Apartments in Valparaiso from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30.

