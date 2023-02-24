MUNSTER — For Suri Desch, the second time was a charm at the Youth of the Year program.

After finishing runner-up last year, Desch, 15, won the 2023 competition Thursday at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Topping a field of seven, Desch commented, “We’ve all tried really hard.”

Alaisha Brown, 17, who finished runner-up, said the nominees were "all winners at the end of the day.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana sponsors Youth of the Year. Desch represents the Duneland club, while Brown is from the Hammond center.

A national program, Youth of the Year involved speeches and interviews with contestants. Young people also wrote three essays about what their club meant to them.

Desch now advances to the state program. A sophomore at Chesterton High School, she said competing after last year she thought she had a little more experience, "but it was still really hard.”

Having lived through some personal and physical challenges, including dyslexia and eight surgeries for bone issues, Desch cited the people and activities at her club, where “the staff is really kind and caring.”

A girl who plays soccer, basketball and softball, Desch called the Duneland club “a second home, a safe place where I can relax and de-stress and be me. It got me out of my shell.”

Despite the challenges in her young life, the Porter resident said she wants people to know that “I’m a person, too.”

Jamie Desch, Suri’s mother, said she was "very proud. She can stand up and be a real model for others.”

Natalie Birky, program director at the Duneland club, said the six-year member “has done a great job. I had so much confidence in her. She represents the Duneland community with a great attitude and as a good person.”

In addition to advancing to state, Desch wins a $5,000 scholarship. Brown received a $2,500 scholarship. The remaining five contestants each received a $1,250 scholarship.

Each contestant also received a swag bag with treats, including a $1,000 scholarship from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Hammond.

Brown, a junior at Hammond’s Morton High School, noted, “It feels good. I was confident.”

Brown, who throws the shot put on the Morton girls’ track team, started coming to the Hammond club while in kindergarten.

“The kids make me feel good because they look up to me,” she said. “The club is a place where I am free to be me … without fear of judgment or feeling pressure in my life.”

For the first time since the pandemic, the local Youth of the Year program was an in-person event. Although judging had already taken place, the program featured videos about the contestants and their club involvement.

Some contestants were shown playing with younger members. Some played dodgeball, while others sank shots on the basketball floor or were involved in science labs or STEM projects.

Also competing were JaMal Backstrom from the East Chicago Katherine House club, Josiah Horton from Merrillville, Xander Brown from Portage, Karl Smith from South Haven and Bryston Pemberton from Valparaiso.

Brown, a club member since 2017, said the experience “helped me grow into a better version of myself. It has helped me realize my passion of helping others.”

A three-sport athlete, Brown said he now “can take a hit and keep moving forward.”

Smith, who charmed the audience with his personality and a wide-brimmed red hat, said “I’ve gained confidence because of the club. It’s a safe place, and I’m glad to be there.”

Horton added that the club and his football experience taught him respect and responsibility.

Praising club staff, Backstrom said the East Chicago facility is like family to him.

Pemberton has been with the Valparaiso club for only six months, but he said the center has provided him an opportunity to “help other kids, kids who aspire to do great things.”

The club, he continued, is a “place to come and make a change, be a shining light to people around you.”

Pemberton is autistic, but “I refuse to let the characteristic define me.”

At first hesitant about joining the club, Pemberton gave it a try and “I found a sense of belonging. “

Now, he noted, “I hope to expand programs for people like me.”