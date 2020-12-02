Porter health officer eyes tighter COVID-19 restrictions

VALPARAISO — Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp plans to tighten restrictions resulting from COVID-19 later this week.
Stamp told the county Board of Health she was still working on a health order. Board attorney David Hollenbeck said he wasn’t satisfied with the wording yet.
Among the changes coming in the order will be a closing time for bars and restaurants.
“We were looking at 10 p.m., but I think we’re going to go a little later than that,” Stamp said.
Bars and restaurants are open later in adjacent counties, and she didn’t want to send patrons away.
Health officers in Lake and LaPorte counties have already issued health orders for those counties with restrictions tighter than those included in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order setting color-coded danger levels and restrictions for specific counties.
Among the other changes that had been discussed was a maximum size for groups at restaurants. “I don’t want to be punishing on anything we do along these lines,” Stamp said.
Gyms and fitness centers need to make sure their clientele is social distancing and masked, too.
“I think this is a good balance of what’s helpful,” Stamp said.
She planned to give advance copies of the health order to the county commissioners, County Council, Board of Health and the two mayors before it’s released to the public.
Helping with enforcement will be two Memorial Opera House employees brought back from a layoff and 11 Portage Township YMCA employees who otherwise would have been laid off.
The Board of Health agreed this week to pay $21 per hour plus mileage for each hour of YMCA employee time used by the county.
“Now we’re up to 13 in addition to our regular staff,” Hollenbeck said. “Our goal is not to close anybody.”
The workers are being trained to visit restaurants, bars and other businesses to see whether they’re complying with health orders. An initial violation results in education about health and safety. A second violation earns a written warning. A third violation could result in shutting down the business.
“I think we all have a lot of sympathy for the businessperson, for a lot of the enforcement falls on the businessperson,” Hollenbeck said.
On Monday, the county’s COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds in Washington Center doubled its staff. Patients will be directed to either the north or south side of the 4-H building there.
The county had received a state grant that expected 100 tests per day at each of the county’s two sites.
“Our Valparaiso test site was always testing more than that,” Stamp said. The Portage site sees less traffic, perhaps 70 a day. It’s at a Northwest Health facility on Lute Road and has less room for socially distanced patients. Another facility, operating under a state contract, also serves patients in Portage.
Each of the county’s sites operates 29 hours per week, including three Saturdays a month.
The Board of Health this week also approved a detailed plan for dealing with public health emergencies, including potentially a mass distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Other emergencies covered by the plan could include dealing with chemical or biological attacks, a disaster at one of southwest Michigan’s nuclear power plants or a high-yield explosive.
A medical reserve corps is being assembled in the county. Valparaiso firefighters, the Valparaiso University School of Nursing plus retired medical personnel are being recruited to help administer a COVID-19 vaccine in case the county is asked to do mass inoculations.
“It’s nice to know there’s that extent of planning for emergency preparedness,” board President Martin Moeller said as he looked at the four large binders full of information about the plan.
