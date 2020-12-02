Porter health officer eyes tighter COVID-19 restrictions

She planned to give advance copies of the health order to the county commissioners, County Council, Board of Health and the two mayors before it’s released to the public.

Helping with enforcement will be two Memorial Opera House employees brought back from a layoff and 11 Portage Township YMCA employees who otherwise would have been laid off.

The Board of Health agreed this week to pay $21 per hour plus mileage for each hour of YMCA employee time used by the county.

“Now we’re up to 13 in addition to our regular staff,” Hollenbeck said. “Our goal is not to close anybody.”

The workers are being trained to visit restaurants, bars and other businesses to see whether they’re complying with health orders. An initial violation results in education about health and safety. A second violation earns a written warning. A third violation could result in shutting down the business.

“I think we all have a lot of sympathy for the businessperson, for a lot of the enforcement falls on the businessperson,” Hollenbeck said.

On Monday, the county’s COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds in Washington Center doubled its staff. Patients will be directed to either the north or south side of the 4-H building there.