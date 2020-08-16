Porter stormwater management directives defended

Developers have complained about the regulations and how strict the county has been in enforcing them in recent years, Breitzke said, but he cited this issue as the reason why.

“We weren’t doing this before, and this is why we’re doing it. We now know the costs,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.

Good said that with the county spending so much time, effort and money to bring existing subdivisions up to snuff, he wanted to let people know why “we’re so hard to work with.”

“This is nothing here,” compared to what he sees elsewhere as his company builds hotels across the country, he said.

Smaller firms’ employees complain, “I’ve never had to do this before,” Good said.

“It took so long because you hired the wrong person,” Good said.

“It’s beyond normal, everyday knowledge that everybody has,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

From the homeowner’s perspective, delays are frustrating, and they’re told by their developer that the problem is on the third floor of the Porter County Administration Building where the Department of Development and Stormwater Management is housed, McClure said.