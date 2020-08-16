Porter stormwater management directives defended

VALPARAISO — Porter County drainage officials defended current county stormwater management regulations recently while discussing how to make improvements at older subdivisions.
The county’s stormwater management fee is being used to address drainage issues across the county. South Haven has been a major focus, and Shorewood Forest will be as well.
But smaller subdivisions have issues to address, too.
The Stormwater Management Board discussed drainage improvements at the Saddlebrook subdivision at the corner of 900 North and 100 West in Liberty Township.
The county is planning a perimeter drain on the northern edge of the subdivision, County Engineer Michael Novotney said. The existing system is inadequately sized and single-walled corrugated pipe, he said.
“I’m a firm believer of having a minimum of 12-inch double-walled pipe,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, asked who is ultimately responsible for issues like this.
Homeowners are, Novotney said, but they might not even know what infrastructure is installed. That’s why the infrastructure should be put in place before homes are even built, he said.
“This is public infrastructure. There is a need to address this for drainage issues, for water quality issues,” Novotney said.
Developers have complained about the regulations and how strict the county has been in enforcing them in recent years, Breitzke said, but he cited this issue as the reason why.
“We weren’t doing this before, and this is why we’re doing it. We now know the costs,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
Good said that with the county spending so much time, effort and money to bring existing subdivisions up to snuff, he wanted to let people know why “we’re so hard to work with.”
“This is nothing here,” compared to what he sees elsewhere as his company builds hotels across the country, he said.
Smaller firms’ employees complain, “I’ve never had to do this before,” Good said.
“It took so long because you hired the wrong person,” Good said.
“It’s beyond normal, everyday knowledge that everybody has,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.
From the homeowner’s perspective, delays are frustrating, and they’re told by their developer that the problem is on the third floor of the Porter County Administration Building where the Department of Development and Stormwater Management is housed, McClure said.
The county needs to establish rules that everybody will have to follow for the good of the entire county, Breitzke said.
“We make rules up here because it is for the greater good of everyone,” Biggs said.
Biggs pointed to South Haven as an example.
