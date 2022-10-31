3 graduate as Dunes Young Marines

VALPARAISO — Honor, courage, and commitment. Those U.S. Marine Corps values have now been passed on to the graduates of the Dunes Young Marines.

The local group, the only Hoosier unit north of Indianapolis, held its initial graduation Sunday at American Legion Post 94. Of six young people in the local program, three graduated Sunday.

Dan Tolson, unit commander for Dunes Young Marines, said graduation marks the end of training for recruits and recognizes their progress in the program.

“Young Marines believes in the power of young people," said Tolson, an ex-Marine. “Leadership is one of the three core values of the Young Marines, and the goal of the organization … is to provide a leadership culture that offers the finest youth training.”

Graduating were Pfc. Bryce Yagelski, 16, of Chesterton, Pvt. Xander Reeves, 14, of Valparaiso, and Pvt. Sayuki Lopez, 10, of Joliet, Ill.

“This feels really good,” said Yaelski, a junior at Chesterton High School. “This program requires a lot of teamwork and effort on everyone’s part. It’s shown me how we have to rely on each other.”

“I was pretty nervous, but I feel good,” said Reeves, a freshman at Washington Township High School. “You get a lot of opportunities to learn stuff, and that’s always exciting.”

Lopez is a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary in Joliet. With encouragement from older sister Yamy, Lopez learned “to be grateful for everything. I learned that leadership and discipline re good.”

Also in the program is another sibling, Arumy, 15, a student at Joliet West High School, along with Adrian Verrazzano, of Gary, and James Wilson, a new recruit, from Valparaiso.

As Tolson explained, Young Marines requires a minimum of 26 hours of training, but this first group went longer. Occasionally the Dunes group trained with Fox Valley Young Marines from Elgin, Ill.

Learning activities include a challenge course and regimental encampment. The challenge course required recruits to work as a team. Encampment activities included land navigation, map and compass, swimming, marksmanship and fire watch.

Despite its military background, Young Marines is not a recruiting tool for the Marines. The mission of Young Marines is to provide quality youth development programs for boys and girls that nurture and develop its members into responsible citizens who enjoy and promote healthy, drug-free lifestyles.

Open to youth ages 8 years through the completion of high school, Young Marines requires that the potential recruit is in good standing at school.

Founded in 1959 in Waterbury, Ct., with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown 238 units involving 10,000 young people and 3,000 adult volunteers in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and several countries.

Sunday’s graduation audience included members of various military organizations and family members. Yamy Lopez recruited her younger sisters because “I wanted them to have the experiences I had. Young Marines changed my life and I want (her sisters) to see they can do anything in life they work for.”

Dane Yagelski, Bryce’s father, said, “I couldn’t be prouder. He’s taking on the role of leadership.”

“I’m super proud,” said Gayle Yagelski, Bryce's mother.

Brandy Campollattara, Reeves’ mother, added, “It’s a shock. I never know what to expect from him.”

Campolattara added that her son, a straight-A student, is already preparing for college as an underclassman.

Sgt. Robert Garcia of the USMC recruiting substation in Valparaiso, presented Reeves with the Marines’ Semper Fi Award.

While addressing recruits, Garcia said the skills and leadership training they receive through Young Marines “will set you apart in the long run … and make them into a better quality individual. Stick with it, and it will set you up for success.”