4-year-old girl returns to Valparaiso home following heart transplant

VALPARAISO — After spending more than a year at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, Adelyn Joy Hughes, 4, is back home.
Adelyn, whose nickname is Addie, was so excited to return to her Valparaiso home on Friday afternoon that she didn't sleep a wink on the ride home from Chicago, said mom, Becky Hughes.
"Every time I'd stop for a light she'd yell from her car seat in the back: 'Go. I want to go home,'" she said.
The brown-hair, brown-eyed little girl described by her parents as "spunky," received a much-needed heart transplant on Sept. 20 after undergoing six open-heart surgeries and waiting 10 months to get one, said her dad, Allen Hughes.
"Her first five open-heart surgeries were done before she turned 1," Becky Hughes said.
The heart transplant surgery took place 12 days before Addie turned 4.
"She got an early birthday gift," Allen Hughes said. "It's been a very long road, needless to say."
The heart, donated from another family, who lost their child, saved Addie's life and for that her parents are grateful.
"We're thankful to have had the opportunity for a heart. We are thankful to the family who thought about another kid and giving life to another kid. Addie wouldn't have lived if she didn't get a heart," Becky Hughes said.
Addie, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, enjoyed just hanging out in the front yard with her parents; big sisters, Kaliyah, 7 and Isabel, 5.
Asked what she missed most about not being home, Addie said: "I like playing with my friends."
Addie got her wish when across the street neighbors, including Allison Kinder and her children, Audrey, 6 and Jack, 4, brought tools to turn pumpkins into jack-o'lanterns in the Hughes' driveway.
"Jack couldn't wait to see her. He told me 'Addie is the best,'" Allison Kinder said.
Another neighbor, Carmen Redden, came by to welcome home Addie and congratulate the family.
"We've been praying for this day for a long time," Redden said.
Addie's health issues first came to light shortly after she was born on Oct. 2, 2017, her parents said.
Doctors suspected Addie had a heart problem so an echo-cardiogram was performed at Lurie which revealed her mitral valves were bad, Allen Hughes said.
At only 8 weeks, Addie had her first open-heart surgery to repair her partial atrioventricular septal defect, or ASVD (a term for a group of rare heart defects that are present at birth).
Over the next eight months, Addie underwent four additional open-heart surgeries, as well as experiencing other complications. She had two mechanical valve replacements, and had an appendage on top of her heart removed. After a series of complications, Addie received a particular kind of heart valve called Melody in July 2018.
In addition to open-heart surgeries, Addie had issues with aspiration and pneumonia and had a G-tube placed for tube feeding.
Addie initially wasn't eligible to be on the heart transplant list because of a pulmonary hypertension condition, Becky Hughes said.
She underwent yet another surgery and it reduced the pressure, allowing Addie's name to be placed on the heart transplant list in early November.
The wait for a heart transplant was long, but on Sept. 15, the family got the call they were praying to receive.
"We were told that they had a potential match for her," he said.
Their joy was short-lived.
"The donor was not a viable match for her. We were let down, but we went back to normal," he said.
Four days later, the family got another call that a donor heart had been found for Addie.
That one worked, and on Sept. 20 she had that surgery that took well," he said.
Becky Hughes said the hardest part about having a toddler in the hospital for such a long time is trying keep things somewhat normal including her not being able to take a shower.
"All the normal things have to be creative," Becky Hughes said.
Now that she's back home, Addie will still need to be on some 20 different medications and her parents will need to take her on weekly visits back to Lurie.
In the meantime, Addie is already making plans to go trick-or-treating this coming weekend and she is torn between wearing an Elsa costume or her other favorite, a mermaid costume.
"I think I'll be a mermaid," Addie said with finality.
Her parents are also hoping that in a year Addie will be able to start preschool.
And both are just thankful to have their three young daughters under the same roof.
"It's surreal," Becky Hughes said.