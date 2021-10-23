4-year-old girl returns to Valparaiso home following heart transplant

In addition to open-heart surgeries, Addie had issues with aspiration and pneumonia and had a G-tube placed for tube feeding.

Addie initially wasn't eligible to be on the heart transplant list because of a pulmonary hypertension condition, Becky Hughes said.

She underwent yet another surgery and it reduced the pressure, allowing Addie's name to be placed on the heart transplant list in early November.

The wait for a heart transplant was long, but on Sept. 15, the family got the call they were praying to receive.

"We were told that they had a potential match for her," he said.

Their joy was short-lived.

"The donor was not a viable match for her. We were let down, but we went back to normal," he said.

Four days later, the family got another call that a donor heart had been found for Addie.

That one worked, and on Sept. 20 she had that surgery that took well," he said.

Becky Hughes said the hardest part about having a toddler in the hospital for such a long time is trying keep things somewhat normal including her not being able to take a shower.