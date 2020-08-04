50-year-old Valparaiso man ejected in rollover crash, report shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday night at Ind. 149 and County Road 550 North, documents show.

The 50-year-old man was driving a gray 2017 Ford F-150 southbound on Ind. 149 when a 26-year-old Muncie man in a blue 2015 Ford Fusion hit the rear left side of the truck, according to a crash report released Monday by the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

The impact caused the F-150 to roll several times, landing on its roof in a ditch, the reports states.

The driver of the pickup truck was ejected and taken to a hospital. A passenger in the truck was not hurt, records show.

The driver of the Fusion told police he was unfamiliar with the area and didn't realize the intersection is a two-way stop. He told police he thought the F-150 was going to stop when he pulled out and hit it, records show.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

