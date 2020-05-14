55th annual Portage Nativity Fest canceled due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PORTAGE — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of this summer's Nativity Fest, which would have marked the 55th year of the large community event that supports the local Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church.

"It is very evident that we need to keep the safety of our parishioners, our volunteers, our vendors, our entertainment and ultimately our guest(s) as first priority," co-chairs Frank Farkas and Leeann Bonta said in an announcement posted Thursday afternoon on the festival's Facebook page.

"As much as this saddens all of us involved, we are confident it is the correct decision given the circumstance," according to the announcement.

The four-day festival has long been a staple in the community and "we will continue that, God willing in the summer of 2021," the organizers said.

"The Nativity community will turn this summer's focus on creating a healthy worship experience that all are welcome to participate in once we get there," the post reads.