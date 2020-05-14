You are the owner of this article.
55th annual Portage Nativity Fest canceled due to coronavirus
breaking topical urgent

55th annual Portage Nativity Fest canceled due to coronavirus

Nativity Fest

Portage's Nativity Fest is shown in this file photo. The festival has been canceled this year.

 John Luke, file, The Times

PORTAGE — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of this summer's Nativity Fest, which would have marked the 55th year of the large community event that supports the local Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church.

"It is very evident that we need to keep the safety of our parishioners, our volunteers, our vendors, our entertainment and ultimately our guest(s) as first priority," co-chairs Frank Farkas and Leeann Bonta said in an announcement posted Thursday afternoon on the festival's Facebook page.

"As much as this saddens all of us involved, we are confident it is the correct decision given the circumstance," according to the announcement.

The four-day festival has long been a staple in the community and "we will continue that, God willing in the summer of 2021," the organizers said.

"The Nativity community will turn this summer's focus on creating a healthy worship experience that all are welcome to participate in once we get there," the post reads.

"Please join us in praying for a healthy and safer world as we struggle through these trying times," the announcement reads.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

