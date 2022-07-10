 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
72-year-old man rescued from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park, officials say

72-year-old man rescued from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park

The Lake Michigan shoreline at the Indiana Dunes State Park is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

CHESTERTON — A 72-year-old man went under the surface of the water in Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes State Park on Sunday and had to be rescued from drowning by lifeguards, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A lifeguard was told at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday that the senior citizen from Illinois went under the water and had not resurfaced at the beach at the state park in Chesterton, which is typically bustling during the summer months.

"Lifeguards immediately started a search of the swim area as conservation officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police Department, and Porter County EMS responded to the scene," DNR spokesman Tyler Brock said. "After approximately 15 minutes, lifeguards located the man submerged in approximately 7 feet of water, 100 feet from shore. Lifeguards brought him to the surface and started CPR while bringing him to shore."

Indiana conservation officers also took part in the rescue of the man, whose identity has not been publicly made available.

People are also reading…

"On shore, a conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued CPR," Brock said. "First responders from the Porter Fire Department and Porter County EMS continued advanced care, and the man was transported to Northwest Health Porter Hospital where he remains in critical condition."

The DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch Center and the Porter County Central Communications Center also assisted. An investigation into the near-drowning is ongoing.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

