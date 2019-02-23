VALPARAISO — It started to rain as Saturday's Polar Plunge event began at Valparaiso University.
It didn't matter. People were going to get wet anyway.
Outside the Athletic Recreation Center, individuals and teams took a dip in a pool filled with frosty water as part of the Special Olympics Indiana fundraiser.
Nick Parker, of Lowell, kicked off the event by carrying in a Special Olympics torch. After bringing it to the pool, Parker was the first to jump in the frigid water. He said it was his eighth time taking part in the Polar Plunge, and he had fun doing it.
Valparaiso University student Eric Chibe has three years of experience taking the Polar Plunge.
He said this year was a little harder than the 2018 event. The quick transition from a warm building to the cold water had a dramatic effect.
“You lose your breath right away,” Chibe said.
Although it was a little tough, Chibe was happy he participated again to help out Special Olympics Indiana.
Scott Smith, of Lowell, took the plunge for the first time Saturday, and he let out a scream after hitting the water.
Smith said “it was really cold,” but he was glad he had the opportunity to participate.
Special Olympics Indiana is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Valparaiso University found a good way to honor the organization and its milestone.
In its eighth year of hosting a Polar Plunge, the university attracted its largest group of participants.
Preliminary numbers show the event had about 170 plungers, and more than $43,000 was generated for Special Olympics Indiana.
To become eligible to take the plunge, participants must raise at least $75 in pledges. Jay Beere brought in the most as an individual at the Valparaiso event, securing more than $10,000. The $12,780 in donations raised by Graycor was the most by a team.
Phi Sigma Kappa was the largest campus group taking part in the Polar Plunge. The fraternity had 28 participants.
Event organizers spent months preparing for Saturday's Polar Plunge, and they were pleased with the outcome.
“It was just great,” said Valparaiso University Assistant Police Chief Chuck Garber, chairman of the university's Polar Plunge.