VALPARAISO — Eating nothing but vegetables might seem the perfect answer to concerns about health and the environment, but there could be some drawbacks to a life without meat.
High school debate teams from Valparaiso and Chesterton argued the pros and cons of a society transitioning more toward vegetables during a recent competition hosted by the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group at the Porter County Administration Building.
Watershed president Walt Breitinger was impressed with the students.
"They came across as very knowledgeable, and they seemed very sincere," he said.
Neither side seemed to have the edge when the debate was over.
Grace Whah, a junior from Chesterton, said billions in health care costs would be saved from lower rates of heart disease, stroke and cancer by phasing out the consumption of meat.
"A study of more than 11,000 people in Germany concludes the consumption of meat increases your risk of a stroke by 47 percent. As a result, the World Economic Forum concludes the United States, in particular, could save $250 billion in health care costs by switching to a plant-based lifestyle, Whah said.
Greenhouse emissions would also be reduced by having fewer methane-producing cows, she said, and there would be less water pollution from waste-tainted storm runoff.
Anna Lavalley, a junior from Valparaiso, argued unemployment would skyrocket from the loss of jobs tied to the production of meat, poultry and fish.
She also wondered if farm animals would become extinct if they could serve no other good purpose.
"What would the world do with all of this livestock?" she asked.
Lavalley also pointed to studies concluding that lean meat lowers the risk of heart disease and other medical problems.
The pro-meat squad from Valparaiso claimed many vegetarians aren’t as healthy as they might seem from deficiencies in vitamin B-12 and protein contained in meat.
"If B-12 levels are just slightly lower than they should be you may have symptoms such as poor memory, depression and fatigue," said Elli Bezotte, a VHS senior.
Azeez Lakhani, a CHS senior, argued taking dietary supplements would compensate for any loss of meat-based nutrients in a world turning more to vegetables.
Malnutrition, though, would increase from the poor being unable to afford the cost of supplements, Bezotte said.
It was the 11th annual high school debate hosted by the watershed group, whose mission primarily involves the environment, but health, the economy and animal rights are also often related to the condition of the Earth, Breitinger said.
"The debate about vegetarian diet has been a hot topic for decades, and it seems to be accelerating. More people seem to be concerned for health and environmental reasons, and oftentimes the counter argument about the economy crops up," he said.