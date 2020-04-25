Absentee ballot returns soar in Porter County

Anyone wishing to vote in Indiana’s primary election this year should keep some deadlines in mind. The deadline to register to vote is May 4. Any registered voter requesting an absentee ballot must do so by May 21, and the completed ballot must be received by noon June 2, the day of the election, Bailey said.

At the polling place, there will be extra precautions in place to allow for social distancing, Bailey said. At the check-in station, where the most contact with poll workers will happen, there will be clear plastic shields for the safety of voters and poll workers. The county’s facilities department is building them.

Bailey is waiting to hear from the Indiana secretary of state’s office about personal protective equipment for poll workers, she said.

Early voting will be held at five locations – the Porter County Administration Building in downtown Valparaiso, the North County Government Complex in Portage, Hebron Community Center, Chesterton Town Hall and Union Township fire station No. 2 – from 8:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 26 through May 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 30 and 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 1.