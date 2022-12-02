 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accused repeat child molester now charged with battering mom of alleged victim, records show

VALPARAISO — A convicted sex offender and sexually violent predator, who is now accused of repeatedly showing pornography to and molesting a 10-year-old girl he knew, is also charged with battering the girl's mother, court records show.

Raymond Scott Hinkle, 52, of Westville, is charged with a felony count of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, records show.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The alleged victim reportedly told police Hinkle has been physically abusing her for some time, most recently on Nov. 22 when she questioned him about an accidental call from his cell phone while he was with a former girlfriend.

She said Hinkle went to bar, came home intoxicated and later battered her when she questioned him about text messages.

"This resulted in the bruises present on (the alleged victim) during this statement," police said.

Police said two children were in the home at the time of the alleged abuse.

The domestic violence charge was mentioned Friday morning as Hinkle appeared in court via a video conference call from the Porter County jail on two felony counts of child molesting and a felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Prosecutors sought a bond of $75,000 cash, saying Hinkle poses a "huge danger to the community" and is a flight risk because of the lengthy prison term he faces if convicted.

Yet after the defense countered with a request for a more manageable $7,000 cash bond, the judge set bond at $25,000 cash with pretrial supervision.

The alleged victim "stated approximately 2 months or so around, Oct. 1, 2022, she began spending alone time with (Hinkle) and he made her promise not to tell anyone about it," according to a charging document.

"However, it made her feel weird and she did not like doing the things (Hinkle) asked her to do so she told her mom about it last night before bed."

The girl reportedly told investigators Hinkle repeatedly showed her pornography videos on her phone, saying she would need the information for when she grew older.

"(The alleged victim) stated (Hinkle) typed in different things into the website and videos would come up of what he wanted her to learn," police said.

The abuse accelerated in nature with Hinkle repeatedly molesting the girl, charges say.

"(The girl) then stated there were other things that (Hinkle) asked her to do, and if she did them she could rent a movie which costs three or four dollars," a charging document reads.

The girl said the abuse continued up until just a few days before she revealed it to her mother on Sunday, police said.

"(The alleged victim) knew what they were doing was wrong and she did not want to have to do it anymore," charges read. "She broke her promise and told her mom last night when (Hinkle) wasn't around."

Police said they found physical evidence supporting the girl's claims.

Police said Hinkle is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1994 conviction in Texas on two counts of sexual assault. His female victims were an 18-year-old stranger and a 19-year-old friend.

"Raymond has been classified in the state of Indiana as (a) sexually violent predator, and required to register for life," police said.

Raymond Hinkle

Raymond Hinkle

 Provided
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

