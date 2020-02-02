Actors could learn to fly soon at Memorial Opera House

VALPARAISO — Actors could learn to fly soon at the Memorial Opera House.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners not only gave permission to pay $6,925 for a manual flying track system for the upcoming production of “Mary Poppins” but instructed opera house director Scot MacDonald to start thinking about future changes to the theater.

The exterior is going to need tuckpointing and other work soon to preserve the structure, Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said at a recent commissioners meeting.

“The compression is starting to happen there, and we’re watching,” he said.

But he also wants to look at getting the auditorium of the historic structure in shape for future shows.

MacDonald said he is excited about using the temporary track for "Mary Poppins" and "Bert."

“You have to do flying in the show,” he said.

MacDonald said ZFX Flying Effects will install the track, actually attaching it to the building for stability, train the actors and crew on how to use it and then remove the equipment after the show is completed.