Afraid to watch scary movies alone? Region shelter has solution
VALPARAISO — When it comes to solo activities, watching scary movies may rank low on many people's lists. Sounds from outside and the creaking of the house can be extra startling after a late night horror movie binge.

Lakeshore PAWS, a nonprofit animal shelter in Valparaiso, has a "Slumber Pawty" program to pair people up with a furry couch companion. 

The program allows adoptable dogs to stay at people's homes for any amount of time, whether a week or weekend. Lakeshore PAWS supplies all things needed to take care of the dogs, such as food, toys and a crate. 

The organization said this time allows for dogs to have a break from the shelter and can also help potential dog owners to consider adopting. 

The program has been ongoing since Sept. 23. In order to participate, individuals must fill out and submit an application online at lakeshorepaws.org for fostering. 

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Lakeshore PAWS, 4611 Evans Ave., at 219-476-7297.

