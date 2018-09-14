After police address Valparaiso High School shooting threat, Friday was normal day

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Valparaiso High School
Valparaiso High School

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — After police eliminated threats of a shooting at Valparaiso High School, Friday was a normal day.

“There were no disruptions in school operations today thanks to our close relationship with the Valparaiso Police Department,” Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Julie Lauck said. “The police did an incredible job handling this situation.”

Valparaiso police Sgt. Mike Grennes said school officials notified his department on Sept. 6 of a potential school shooting. Friday’s date, Sept. 14, was mentioned in the threat as a potential target date, he said.

Police investigating the threat learned the identities of the two juveniles, neither of whom is a student at VHS, Grennes said.

“Everything went well this morning. Actually, it was like any typical day,” Grennes said Friday.

Grennes praised cooperation between the school officials and police.

“The communication has been great between us and them,” he said.

Numerous officers were in and around the school Friday for extra assurance.

“We will remain vigilant and continue to make safety a priority,” Lauck said.

Porter County Government Reporter

Senior reporter Doug Ross, an award-winning writer, has been covering Northwest Indiana for more than 35 years, including more than a quarter of a century at The Times.

