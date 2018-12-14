Airplane 'sounded rough,' 'backfired' before crashing at Porter County airport

VALPARAISO — Scott Gebert had just stepped outside of his physical therapist's office Thursday morning to take a break when he heard an airplane.
"The engine sounded rough. I heard a backfire. I thought maybe they were stall training, but the plane was very low," Gebert said Friday.
While he isn't certain the airplane he saw was the airplane which crashed at the Porter County Regional Airport Thursday morning killing Azam J. Zayed, 40, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, Gebert said it looked like the airplane in photographs and the timing was about right. Gebert said he heard the airplane about 10:30 a.m. and the time of the crash was reported at 10:46 a.m.
Gebert, of Valparaiso, said he's a bit of a "gear head" who enjoys watching airplanes and knew the airplane he spotted just didn't sound right. He said he also saw a flash from the exhaust and heard the engine cut out. The last time he saw the airplane, Gebert said it was banking as if it was returning to the airport.
Gebert has reported what he saw Thursday to the National Safety Transportation Board and is awaiting to be interviewed by the investigator.
Terry Williams, a spokesman for the NTSB, said an investigator will be on scene through Saturday, interviewing witnesses, gathering data and examining the airplane and crash site. Williams said the airplane has been moved to a secure location for the investigation.
It could be up to 18 months before a report on the final cause is released, said Williams. In a week to 10 days the NTSB will post preliminary information on its web site.
"The plane is kept as long as it is needed for the investigation. Sometimes, pieces are sent back to the manufacturer for testing, including the engine or critical components of different on-board navigation systems," said Elizabeth Cory, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
"The process focuses on determining what happened and why, with the goal of preventing such an accident from happening again," Cory said.
According to FAA records, the Piper PA-24-50, a fixed-wing single-engine airplane, was manufactured in 1960. Its most recent certification was issued on Jan. 12, 2018.
Cory said investigators will look at a variety of issues, including the pilot’s training, medical history, autopsy. They’ll also talk to associates of the pilot, the doctor who issued the pilot’s medical certificate, family, the plane’s mechanic, people who knew the pilot and his or her flying history, and reconstruct the activities that led to the accident. They look at the maintenance records of the aircraft. They pull air traffic records, including radar.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said an autopsy was conducted on Zayed Friday morning. Toxicology reports will be completed in about two weeks. Zayed suffered multiple blunt force injuries, said Harris, adding the cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.
Kyle Kubler, airport director, said he had no information as to why Zayed was at the airport, how long he was there, where he was coming from or where he was going. That information gathering is up to the NSTB and FAA, said Kubler.
"We're really only involved in getting the response started and getting the airport back into safe order," said Kubler.