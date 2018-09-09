Alice Wesson scholarship recipient named

CHESTERTON — At Sand Creek Country Club’s Labor Day Celebration, Matt Jewison was selected to receive the Alice Wesson Scholarship. The Alice Wesson Scholarship Fund is in honor of Alice Wesson, a beloved Sand Creek employee for 18 years, who lost her life in an automobile accident in 2000. In her memory, a scholarship fund was established to benefit her heirs, Sand Creek employees and their children.
Matt Jewison is the son of Thomas and Mary Jewison and is employed with Sand Creek Country Club in the Fitness and Golf Departments. He is described by his supervisor as being a very hard worker with a great attitude. He is a recent graduate of Chesterton High School and was a standout both academically and athletically. Jewison attends Purdue University - West Lafayette and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.