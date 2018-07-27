VALPARAISO — A dozen eggs went for $450 and two roasting chickens sold for twice as much.
But, Northwest Indiana residents don’t have to worry about such prices on their grocery bills.
The inflated costs during the livestock auction Thursday night at the Porter County Fair were paid by generous supporters of youth in the 4-H program who raised the animals.
The 300 or so animals sold for about $400,000, all going back to the 200 or so 4-H members with livestock up for auction, said Jonathan Kraft, a member of the Porter County Fair Board in charge of the auction.
He said the money helps 4-H members invest into their futures.
"The money is going to help the kids out with their future endeavors. It could be college or raising more livestock or whatever they want to do,’’ Kraft said.
Nate Krause, 15, of Valparaiso, raised two grand champion roasting chickens that sold for $900.
"’We’ve raised them since they were little. It takes a lot of hard work but it paid off,’’ Krause said.
Lane Banks, 13, who lives outside Wanatah, had the grand champion market barrow hog.
His 268 pound hog sold for $6.50 a pound.
"It feels really amazing. It feels cool,’’ Banks said.
Kraft said the market value of both chickens combined is about $8 while the normal per pound price for a hog is just 35 cents.
In some ways, the auction was like a beauty pageant without the bathing suit portion of the competition.
Each of the animals guided by their 4-H owners kept circling the ring before a large crowd of bidders looking closely at their physiques.
Some, like the hog Banks showed, appeared to bask under the spotlight.
Lucas Pettit, 10, of Hebron, came away with the grand champion meat ducks in just his first year in 4-H. The winning bid was $900 for his two ducks.
Kraft said all of the bidders were individuals, businesses and organizations wanting to give back to 4-H, not Tyson or some other commercial supplier of meat.
"These pigs are going to end up in someone’s freezer at home,’’ he said.