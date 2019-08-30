{{featured_button_text}}
2 ambulance crews sent to help with Hurricane Dorian effort, inHealth CEO says

Two inHealth ambulance crews are currently on their way to Georgia to provide aid in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

VALPARAISO — Two local ambulance crews are currently on their way to Georgia to provide aid in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Ron Donahue, inHealth's CEO, said the Valparaiso-based company — which has locations in Lake, LaPorte and St. Joseph counties — has a mutual-aid agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist when emergencies or natural disasters occur in the United States.

Donahue said they were notified Thursday that two of their ambulances may be needed. Early Friday, he received official word to send EMS crews, which began their 12-hour journey south at 7 a.m. 

Since forming in 2017, inHealth has sent ambulances to aid with three major hurricanes, including Irma in September of 2017, Florence in September of 2018 and Michael in October of 2018.

"It’s a way of giving back to our community," he said.

The staff has through extensive National Incident Management Training to help them better prepare for these types of events, Donahue said. This then allows EMS crews from across the country to effectively communicate and be able to work side by side when dispatched despite being from different companies.

Before leaving from Valparaiso, he said the ambulances were evaluated by a maintenance team "to make sure all fluids were topped off and mission ready." Each vehicle also was stocked with extra supplies and oxygen, so crews can adequately assist multiple patients, if necessary. 

Donahue said the two EMS crews will remain in the area for two weeks, leaving behind their families and children.

"I know it’s hard on all of them to be separate for so long," he said. "(But) we know if our community was in need (other organizations) would be here to help us."

