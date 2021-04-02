Animals die in fire that totaled Kouts barn, official says

KOUTS — No people were injured, but several animals died after a decades-old barn caught fire Thursday afternoon, an official said.
The barn was a total loss, though a nearby house that was also on fire was immediately extinguished when crews arrived, said Kouts Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Gettler.
Kouts firefighters responded about 1 p.m. to the fire on 900 South, Gettler said. The barn was fully involved, and mutual aid was called to help combat the flames.
No people were inside when crews arrived.
The blaze was extinguished within about an hour after crews responded, Gettler said.
Gettler declined to specify how many animals died.
The fire remains under investigation.
