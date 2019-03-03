Annual pancake breakfast planned

VALPARAISO — On Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 6:30 am – 12:30 pm, the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club will host community members from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 9 for its annual all-you-can eat pancake breakfast. This event takes place at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St.
Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be obtained from any Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club member or online via the link on the Valpo Pancake Day Facebook Page or the Valpo Noon Kiwanis website at www.valpokiwanis.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso, commonly known as the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club, was formed in 1921 with Dr. G.R. Douglas serving as its president.
Thanks to a generous donation from Task Force Tips, from 6:30 – 9:00 am, first responders eat free with a valid ID. Children under 6 are free all day.
Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, with a choice of milk, juice or coffee. Attendees can enjoy local entertainment, a kids’ play zone and a 50/50 raffle.
The annual Pancake Breakfast is one of the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraisers of the year. All proceeds from the breakfast are directly returned to the community in the form of donations, grants and scholarships. Some of the organizations that the Club supports are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, the Valpo YMCA, the Caring Place, Hilltop House, Opportunity Enterprises, Porter County Special Olympics, United Way of Porter County, Family & Youth Services Bureau and many more.