VALPARAISO — Hilltop Neighborhood House will celebrate 20 years of soups dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. The annual event has a new venue this year. It will be held at Harre Union at Valparaiso University with valet parking available. Tickets are $25.
Jennifer Wright, Hilltop CEO, said they have moved the event to the grand ballroom because of space.
This annual fundraiser helps to raise money for the child care programs at Hilltop. The money helps provide scholarships for needy families to afford quality child care while improving family situations.
"We have outgrown previous spaces for this soups dinner and they were all wonderful," Wright said. "But we needed more space and we can have it all in one room and people won't have to wait for seats anymore."
In years past the dinner had two seatings to accommodate all the people. This year people can come and go. With the larger space, there will be room to accommodate.
This year there will be about 17 soups and 30 different kinds of desserts, with 20 restaurants and about five churches donating to the cause. Guests will get the chance to vote for the best overall soup that evening.
"Our big thing this year is celebrating not only the event but the collaboration we have with Valparaiso University," Wright said. "Almost all the volunteers will be students and the students will also be valet parking for seniors and disabled people."
Wright said more and more people attend the fundraiser every year.
"People love coming to this and enjoying a nice dinner with their family and neighbors and they just love to visit with everyone," Wright said. "And we have a few new places bringing food this year."
Besides the soups, there will be raffles and lively music along with the VU Crusader on hand to greet people.
"It's so cool to have VU be a part of this," Wright said. "They helped with the old food pantry and they have just wrapped their arms around us lately," Wright said.
Wright added that this is truly a neighborhood event and people do come from all over to help.
"We went from a potluck in a basement of a church to the grand ballroom at Valparaiso University," Wright said. "And the tickets are still $25. That has not changed.
Tickets will be available at the door. Call 219-477-4222.