Try 3 months for $3
Annual spaghetti dinner, spring carnival planned

The seventh-graders at Nativity of Our Savior in Portage will help out with the spaghetti dinner fundraiser April 6. Money raised from the event goes to support their trip to Washington, D.C. when they are eighth-graders. Pictured with the class is eighth grade teacher James Koteles.

 Annette Arnold, The Times

Nativity of Our Savior will hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the hall, 2929 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Cost is $8 for ages 9 and older and $6 for ages 4 to 8. The school's spring carnival will be from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be games for children, along with a silent auction and raffle. The spaghetti fundraiser helps support the seventh-graders' trip to Washington, D.C., next year. Tickets are available at the door.

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.