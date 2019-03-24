Nativity of Our Savior will hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the hall, 2929 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Cost is $8 for ages 9 and older and $6 for ages 4 to 8. The school's spring carnival will be from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be games for children, along with a silent auction and raffle. The spaghetti fundraiser helps support the seventh-graders' trip to Washington, D.C., next year. Tickets are available at the door.
Annual spaghetti dinner, spring carnival planned
