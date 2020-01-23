Another beach closes as rising waters erode Lake Michigan shoreline

The beach at Ogden Dunes has become the latest victim of the rising Lake Michigan waters.

The Ogden Dunes Police Department announced that the town's beach accessways have been closed due to hazardous conditions resulting from erosion.

"This closure is necessary for the maintenance of public safety," police said. "Please do not move or go beyond barriers or caution tape."

Beach access is also closed immediately to the east at the Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk, but the pavilion, fishing area and trails remain open.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch declared an emergency earlier this month at the Lakefront and Riverwalk, asking for state and federal agencies to act quickly to save the disappearing beach.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She joined Porter County, Ogden Dunes and Beverly Shores officials in declaring emergencies on their respective lakefronts as a result of the worsening erosion problem.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners issued travel restrictions in December in Beverly Shores.

The declaration limits the driving speed to 15 mph along Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores and prohibits all commercial and other heavy loads from the roadway without permission from the lakefront town's police department.