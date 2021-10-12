Anti-mask parents confront Porter County Commissioners

VALPARAISO — Parents upset about school mask mandates asked the Porter County Board of Commissioners about county Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp’s advice on wearing masks in schools.
Jessica Jepsen, of Porter County Parents for Freedom, said the Valparaiso School Board and Superintendent Jim McCall said during the Sept. 23 School Board meeting that their mask mandate was made at Stamp’s recommendation.
“Why is our unelected health officer going around our commissioners and addressing school boards?” Jepsen asked.
Reagan Miller, another member of the group, said she has served as a nurse the past eight years. People have asked her, “Aren’t you scared of your kids getting COVID?” she said. “I know what harms kids. I know what kills kids. It’s injuries, accidents and suicides.”
Miller cited statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics that seem to show few COVID-19 cases among children result in hospitalization.
“Help us take back the sole responsibility for assessing risks for our kids,” Miller said.
She asked the Board of Commissioners to set up a public forum with Dr. Stamp.
But the commissioners already did so on Aug. 31, County Attorney Scott McClure said and The Times reported. Video of that meeting is on the county’s website.
“This board has not approved any additional orders beyond what is in the governor’s executive order,” he said. Stamp is making recommendations, the same ones recommended by the Indiana State Board of Health, to local school boards that then make the decision whether to require masks.
The sole reason for Stamp’s appearance at the Aug. 31 meeting was to attempt to send a message that the authority to decide health issues in schools lies with the local school boards, not the county, just as the governor’s executive order spelled out, McClure said.
The county has never mandated masks in schools, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
Porter County Board of Health members are appointed by the Board of Commissioners, based on certain criteria that include whether the appointee is a doctor or nurse or a related professional, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. That board appoints the county’s health officer.
Dr. Stamp is available as “a resource, not a mandate to make a decision,” McClure said.
Some school districts have stepped up and made it clear to their parents that they made the decision on whether to require masks, Biggs said.
“Why can’t we have the choice?” asked Timothy Ough, of Porter. “If you want to wear the dumb face diaper, wear it.”