Anti-mask parents confront Porter County Commissioners

“This board has not approved any additional orders beyond what is in the governor’s executive order,” he said. Stamp is making recommendations, the same ones recommended by the Indiana State Board of Health, to local school boards that then make the decision whether to require masks.

The sole reason for Stamp’s appearance at the Aug. 31 meeting was to attempt to send a message that the authority to decide health issues in schools lies with the local school boards, not the county, just as the governor’s executive order spelled out, McClure said.

The county has never mandated masks in schools, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

Porter County Board of Health members are appointed by the Board of Commissioners, based on certain criteria that include whether the appointee is a doctor or nurse or a related professional, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. That board appoints the county’s health officer.

Dr. Stamp is available as “a resource, not a mandate to make a decision,” McClure said.

Some school districts have stepped up and made it clear to their parents that they made the decision on whether to require masks, Biggs said.