Anytime Fitness of Chesterton has partnered with Chesterton Boys & Girls Club for a fundraiser. With the help of 8 local businesses, Anytime Fitness has created the New Year, New You Fundraising Passport.
“The goal of this passport is to combine the time of the year most people are thinking about health and exercise with fundraising for a good cause,” said Allie Allen, Facility Manager of the Anytime Fitness and organizer of the event. “By involving the 8 businesses, we show our united concern for the community that supports us. The importance of giving back is vital, and it is rewarding to make a difference for those faced with difficult times.”
The passport will feature offers from 8 Chesterton businesses that have ties to the health and wellness industry.
Partnering up with Anytime Fitness on this project are Serenity Springs, Nutrition Cove, East Wind Studios, Team O’Conner Martial Arts, Innovative Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation, El Cantarito, Red Cup and Nature’s Cupboard. All have included services and items that will help people.
Passports are available to purchase and can be picked up at Anytime Fitness at 757 Indian Boundary Road Suite 6. The cost of the passport is $50 and all the proceeds will go directly to Chesterton Boys & Girls Club. Call Anytime Fitness at 219-765-0382.