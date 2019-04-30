SOUTH HAVEN — Two local apartment buildings remain evacuated Tuesday morning while firefighters investigate a gas leak south of U.S. 6 between Baltimore Road and Ind. 149, according to Porter County police.
The buildings impacted are at the Baltimore Cove Apartments and the investigation is expected to take most of the day, police said.
The Porter County Emergency Management Agency was to set up a command center for emergency responders and to provide transportation assistance for tenants in need, police said.
There are no injuries or illness reported, or cause for serious concern, according to police.
"It is unknown how the leak was determined," police said. "More information will be provided when available."
South Haven firefighters and NIPSCO are asking everyone to stay away from the site while the investigation continues.