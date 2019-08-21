PORTAGE — ArcelorMittal says water sampling done at 15 locations along the local branch of the Little Calumet River near its Burns Harbor plant found that as of Sunday, "there were zero to barely detectable traces of ammonia and cyanide" that had been released early last week.
Updated sampling results for ammonia are to be released Wednesday, but the company said, "we do not anticipate levels that would exceed permitted levels. We want the public to know that while the situation has improved significantly, our work is far from done."
An internal investigation is underway to determine how the "unfortunate and isolated event occurred, including the failure of the blast furnace water recirculation system, which resulted in the release of wastewater containing the elevated levels of ammonia and cyanide."
The company said it has worked with various government agencies from the start of the incident and notified them as soon as preliminary results of water sampling revealed "abnormally elevated levels of contaminants that indicated a potential concern."
"As we move forward, we are committed to restoring the public’s trust through our actions, not just our words," the company said in a prepared statement. "We will refocus our efforts on environmental compliance and implement policies and procedures to prevent this from happening again."
The update comes in the wake of word that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management was investigating two new spills Tuesday in the same waterway near the ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel Midwest plants.
U.S. Steel reported Tuesday morning a "discoloration" in the outfall of its facility located along the Burns Waterway. Later that day, the company said samples indicated no presence of hexavalent chromium and no violations of discharge limitations.
"This matter did not result in any risk of harm to the public or the environment and has been resolved," the company said.
IDEM was also investigating reports Tuesday of a "sheen" at the ArcelorMittal discharge in Burns Harbor, but the company later said it was not the source of the oil release.
Indiana American Water announced Tuesday it had shut down one of two treatment facilities that provide water across the Region as a precaution in the wake of a chemical spill at the U.S. Steel facility.
The water company already had reduced flow to the facility in question last week in the wake of the ArcelorMittal spill, which was followed by the death of some 3,000 fish, beach closures, disruptions in business and recreation, and the threat of a group lawsuit.
Indiana American Water said it draws Lake Michigan water from the Ogden Dunes facility and another larger facility in Gary. The Gary facility remains in service and is able to meet customer needs.
The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area and water out to 300 feet until further notice, and the nearby town of Ogden Dunes closed its beach.
