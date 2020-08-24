Area middle school finds out what else can go wrong this year — bats

CHESTERTON — In what could be mistaken as a social media meme predicting the next bad news for 2020, local school officials discovered bats at the middle school Monday and were forced to close the building one day before the start of an already challenging academic year.
Three or four bats were discovered inside the building at 651 Morgan Ave., which is likely the sign of a bigger problem looming in the ceiling above the classrooms, according to Robert McDermott, assistant superintendent at the Duneland School Corporation.
School officials responded by calling in an exterminator, who said it could take days or a week to clear the building depending on how many bats have set up home inside, he said. The company hired to clear the building was already on site Monday.
The tough decision was then made to close the building one day ahead of Tuesday's first day of classes and break that news to the families of the middle school students, McDermott said.
Rather than some of the students returning full time to the classroom and another group starting a partial return as was planned in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all of the middle school students will kick off the school year with remote learning from home, he said. School officials told the families they would be following up with the details.
"A determination on reopening will be made on a day by day basis as we work closely with the eradication team," according to an email from the district administration.
A decision will be made by 1 p.m. each day concerning the following day's status.
"Obviously we want to make sure all the bats are removed," McDermott said.
The building, which was once home to Chesterton High School, also houses district administrative offices and a YMCA child care program, he said. These uses are in areas with different roof lines and are thus not impacted by the bats.
The Duneland School Corporation, like others across the Region and country, is already facing the challenge of kicking off a new school year with the coronavirus pandemic still underway.
McDermott said a third of all Duneland students opted to stay home and take part in remote learning. Another third planned to return to the classroom Tuesday and the final third is taking a hybrid approach of remote learning and returning to the classroom a few days each week on an alternating basis of two or three days.
