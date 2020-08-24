Area middle school finds out what else can go wrong this year — bats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — In what could be mistaken as a social media meme predicting the next bad news for 2020, local school officials discovered bats at the middle school Monday and were forced to close the building one day before the start of an already challenging academic year.

Three or four bats were discovered inside the building at 651 Morgan Ave., which is likely the sign of a bigger problem looming in the ceiling above the classrooms, according to Robert McDermott, assistant superintendent at the Duneland School Corporation.

School officials responded by calling in an exterminator, who said it could take days or a week to clear the building depending on how many bats have set up home inside, he said. The company hired to clear the building was already on site Monday.

The tough decision was then made to close the building one day ahead of Tuesday's first day of classes and break that news to the families of the middle school students, McDermott said.

Rather than some of the students returning full time to the classroom and another group starting a partial return as was planned in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all of the middle school students will kick off the school year with remote learning from home, he said. School officials told the families they would be following up with the details.