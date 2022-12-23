ARPA cures ailing health insurance fund

VALPARAISO — Federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act came in the nick of time for Porter County’s health insurance fund.

Before federal money was used, there was just $13,000 in the fund, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik told the County Council. The county was on the brink of having to deny payments for lack of money in the fund, she said.

The $1.6 million in ARPA dollars approved by the council last month and the Board of Commissioners this month should stabilize the fund, Urbanik said.

“We have to really, really watch this fund to make sure it doesn’t go down,” she advised the council.

“The commissioners are doing what they can, but we have to really watch the revenue side,” she told the council. The commissioners hired GIS, a local insurance firm, to help negotiate with insurers to bring down premiums. In addition, the commissioners arranged for a clinic to offer care at low or no cost to employees and their families, which has further driven down costs for the county as well as benefiting employees.

Even with these efforts, Urbanik said, “Claims keep coming in. People keep using our health insurance program.”

“This has been a fund that has been top priority for me ever since I stepped in here in 2015,” she said.

Urbanik’s remarks came in a long report to the council, her final one as auditor. She will be succeeded by Republican Karen Martin.

The general fund should be another big concern for the council. “Please hold the line on additional appropriations,” Urbanik advised.

If the county’s cash balance, or operating margin, gets down to $9 million, that’s a problem, she said, because the county has to have enough money to pay expenses until the next tax draw. Otherwise, it would have to pay interest on a tax anticipation warrant, the government equivalent of a payday loan.

“If you draw it down too much, you know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I just want to be a mom and give that advice.”

Helping the county is her office’s efforts in identifying ineligible homestead credits on homes in the county. She expects the county to gain an additional $100,000 as a result.

“The general fund is probably the healthiest it’s ever been,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said. That’s despite spending about $70 million on county facilities and infrastructure over the last several years, he noted.

The council also has a long list of boards with citizen members to appoint for 2023. The deadline is Dec. 30. Click on the County Council tab on porterco.org or visit the council office at the Porter County Administration Building in downtown Valparaiso.

Individuals interested in being considered for a board position may visit the Porter County Council office, 155 Indiana Avenue Suite 207, Valparaiso, to obtain an application. Applications can also be generated at the Porter County website at porterco.org under the County Council tab.

Certain requirements, such as residency, and/or certain political party affiliation, must be met.

The council will appoint members to the Porter County Redevelopment Commission; Alcoholic Beverage Commission; Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals; and the Chesterton, Porter and Valparaiso economic development commissions.

The commissioners have a Jan. 6 deadline for citizen appointments. Visit porterco.org or the commissioners' office at the Porter County Administration Building. Unless otherwise specified, no political affiliation is necessary.

Up for grabs are seats on the Alcoholic Beverage Commission; Board of Health, must be Republican; Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission; Plan Commission, must be Democrat; PTABOA; Redevelopment Commission; and Stormwater Advisory Board.

