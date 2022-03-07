ARPA steering committee to meet

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s steering committee for determining how to spend nearly $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act money will meet for the first time Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Porter County Administration Building. The meeting will focus on organizational issues and go over where a portion of the $33 million total has been spent so far.

Voting members of the committee include Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South; County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd; and Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large. Nonvoting advisers include County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who also chairs the committee, and County Attorney Scott McClure.

Tuesday is the deadline for citizens to apply to seats on the four subcommittees: Behavioral Health & Social Services; Nonprofits & Employers; Infrastructure & Facilities; and County Government COVID Health Response.

The Board of Commissioners and County Council will appoint one member each to the subcommittees.

Citizens can apply at the county’s website, porterco.org.

