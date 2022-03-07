 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

ARPA steering committee to meet

  • Updated
  • 0
ARPA steering committee to meet

The Porter County Administration Building is shown.

 Doug Ross

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s steering committee for determining how to spend nearly $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act money will meet for the first time Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Porter County Administration Building. The meeting will focus on organizational issues and go over where a portion of the $33 million total has been spent so far.

Voting members of the committee include Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South; County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd; and Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large. Nonvoting advisers include County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who also chairs the committee, and County Attorney Scott McClure.

Tuesday is the deadline for citizens to apply to seats on the four subcommittees: Behavioral Health & Social Services; Nonprofits & Employers; Infrastructure & Facilities; and County Government COVID Health Response.

The Board of Commissioners and County Council will appoint one member each to the subcommittees.

People are also reading…

Citizens can apply at the county’s website, porterco.org.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.

1 of 30
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Porter County Engineer Mike Novotney knew the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township needed stormwater problems solved. But until a large sinkhole opened up, he didn’t realize it was urgent.

Porter County auditor to detail ARPA process

Porter County auditor to detail ARPA process

The ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds: Compliance and Monitoring sessions will be 11 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday at the Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken to Baltics: NATO commitment is 'ironclad'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts